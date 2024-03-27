OK Magazine
Jesse McCartney Feels 'Lucky' He Didn't Have Any 'Public Meltdowns' While Growing Up in Hollywood

Mar. 27 2024, Published 1:49 p.m. ET

Though Jesse McCartney took over Hollywood as the same time as stars like Zac Efron and Hayden Panettiere, the singer has managed to keep a clean image — something the Summerland alum, now 36, reflected on in a new interview.

"I'm lucky I didn't really have any major public meltdowns or crazy, stressful moments, at least in front of the camera. At least not yet," the "Because You Live" crooner spilled to a news outlet. "I've been able to maintain a relatively sane and normal life considering all that has gone on, particularly at that age."

Jesse McCartney said his friends and family helped him stay grounded.

McCartney credited his "great family and friends," as well as "a solid foundation of people that I had around me at that time" for his levelheadedness.

"Of course there's things I went through that I think any normal teenager would go through, just in a public way, but I don't have any regrets," he expressed. "I wouldn't trade any of it. And it was well worth it, considering this is many people's dreams as a kid and was definitely mine. So, my dreams came true. It's one of those crazy clichés, but they really did."

The star's first hit single released in 2004.

While the former teen heartthrob has released plenty of new music since the early 2000s, he confessed his debut track "Beautiful Soul" feels "more special now than ever before."

"It seems to be a song that has crossed over into a new generation," the Greek actor noted.

McCartney is also an actor.

"I have a very strong sense of gratitude for all that I've been given, and for the fans who have followed me for so many years and continue to do so. They're still showing up, which is kind of incredible to me," he gushed. "And so long as they keep showing up, I'm going to show up."

The star's new track "Make a Baby," a collaboration with Yung Gravy, made some assume he's expecting a child with wife Katie Peterson, but he insisted that's not the case.

The couple married in 2021.

However, becoming a father is something McCartney looks forward to in the future.

"That's the path we're traveling down at this moment," he shared. "To be clear, we're not pregnant. But it's something we've discussed."

"The general idea of having to keep something alive is very scary to me," the songwriter confessed. "We've done a pretty good job with our dog, but it pales in comparison to the responsibility of taking care of a human child."

E! News spoke with McCartney.

