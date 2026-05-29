Jesse Watters Claims Jill Biden Doesn't 'Love' Husband Joe
May 29 2026, Published 11:48 a.m. ET
Fox News host Jesse Watters blasted former First Lady Jill Biden for not calling 911 when she admitted to being worried then-President Joe Biden was having a stroke during his now infamous debate with President Donald Trump in 2024.
During an episode of The Five, Watters and his co-hosts reacted to an interview promoting Jill's memoir, View From the East Wing. In the chat, the former first lady revealed that during the June 2024 presidential debate, she genuinely feared Joe was suffering a medical emergency.
Jill Biden Was 'Scared to Death' Watching Her Husband
The former FLOTUS stated that watching her husband struggle on stage made her think, "Oh my God, he’s having a stroke."
“I was frightened, because I had never ever seen Joe like that before or since. Never ... And it scared me to death,” she confessed.
In her memoir, she describes watching him misspeak about "Medicare" and wondering if he was short-circuiting: "It felt like we were watching an AI hologram of the man we knew, and the hologram was glitching." She even wondered if he had been drugged.
According to USA Today's report on Jill’s memoir, as they walked off the stage, Joe whispered to her, "I really f----- up, didn't I?" She whispered back, "Yes, you did.”
Watters heavily critiqued her actions following that realization, stating, "If your husband is having a stroke, you call 911." He also claimed Jill "doesn't love" her spouse like his wife "loves" him.
He and co-host Greg Gutfeld questioned why she allowed the debate to continue and publicly praised his performance immediately afterward if she believed he was in medical danger.
Acyn Torabi, Senior Digital Editor for the progressive media network MeidasTouch, posted the clip on X, writing, “Watters says Jill Biden doesn’t love her husband because she didn’t give Joe Biden mouth-to-mouth because she’s a doctor.”
The reference to her being a doctor is a common talking point regarding her academic title, Dr. Jill Biden, as she holds a Doctorate in Education (Ed.D.) rather than a medical degree (M.D.).
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Jill Biden Is Not a Medical Doctor
Critics often point this out when discussing medical situations or her title.
“Um, she is a PHD Doctor, not an MD Doctor. This has been gone over and over and over,” noted one.
Jesse Watters Was Criticized for His Remarks
Watters’ comments fell flat on social media, as critics blasted him for what they describe as Trump bootlicking.
“Watters is a despicable buffoon... He started as the coffee boy for Bill O'Reilly — he should still just have a fetch-it job, not a microphone!” quipped one critic.
“Jill Biden doesn't love Joe? Has Jesse Watters seen Melania standing next to Trump and refusing to let him hold her hand??” asked another.