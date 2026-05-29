Jesse Watters Claims Jill Biden Doesn't 'Love' Husband Joe

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Jill Biden Was 'Scared to Death' Watching Her Husband

Watters says Jill Biden doesn’t love her husband because she didn’t give Joe Biden mouth to mouth because she’s a doctor. pic.twitter.com/Yie8yPkbk8 — Acyn (@Acyn) May 28, 2026 Source: @acyn/x Jesse Watters doesn't understand why Jill Biden didn't call medics if she thought her husband was having a stroke on live TV.

The former FLOTUS stated that watching her husband struggle on stage made her think, "Oh my God, he’s having a stroke." “I was frightened, because I had never ever seen Joe like that before or since. Never ... And it scared me to death,” she confessed. In her memoir, she describes watching him misspeak about "Medicare" and wondering if he was short-circuiting: "It felt like we were watching an AI hologram of the man we knew, and the hologram was glitching." She even wondered if he had been drugged. According to USA Today's report on Jill’s memoir, as they walked off the stage, Joe whispered to her, "I really f----- up, didn't I?" She whispered back, "Yes, you did.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Jill Biden wrote about the drama in her memoir.

Watters heavily critiqued her actions following that realization, stating, "If your husband is having a stroke, you call 911." He also claimed Jill "doesn't love" her spouse like his wife "loves" him. He and co-host Greg Gutfeld questioned why she allowed the debate to continue and publicly praised his performance immediately afterward if she believed he was in medical danger. Acyn Torabi, Senior Digital Editor for the progressive media network MeidasTouch, posted the clip on X, writing, “Watters says Jill Biden doesn’t love her husband because she didn’t give Joe Biden mouth-to-mouth because she’s a doctor.” The reference to her being a doctor is a common talking point regarding her academic title, Dr. Jill Biden, as she holds a Doctorate in Education (Ed.D.) rather than a medical degree (M.D.).

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Jill Biden Is Not a Medical Doctor

Source: MEGA The former first lady holds a Doctorate in Education, not a medical degree.

Critics often point this out when discussing medical situations or her title. “Um, she is a PHD Doctor, not an MD Doctor. This has been gone over and over and over,” noted one.

Jesse Watters Was Criticized for His Remarks

Source: MEGA The Fox News host's comments irked social media users.