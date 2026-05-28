Fox News Host Jesse Watters Thirsts Over Donald Trump's Body: 'He Looks Fantastic' 

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Fox News host Jesse Watters couldn’t stop gushing over President Donald Trump, who was dubbed the “Commander in Shape," praising his physique following a highly anticipated physical exam for the almost 80-year-old president. “You know, the guy looks good,” the Trump loyalist said. “Uh, he wears a suit, so it covers things.” “224 is fine. I got up to 208 one time. Not a good time in my life,” he continued of the POTUS' weight. “I was — what do they call that? Angry eating... my feelings, and I had a lot of feelings. But for a guy who doesn’t exercise, I think he looks fantastic,” the host said on his show The Five.

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Source: @FoxNews/youtube Jesse Watters said the president 'looks good' after his medical exam.

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Watters on Trump: The guy looks good. He wears a suit—it covers things. 224 is fine. For a guy who doesn't exercise, I think he looks fantastic. pic.twitter.com/ctRXcb5yjY — Acyn (@Acyn) May 27, 2026 Source: @Acyn/x The Fox News host said Donald Trump's reported weight of 224 pounds was 'fine' with him.

The Daily Beast pounced on the sycophancy, saying Watters “thirsts” over Trump’s body as Fox News alleged that “Libs Try to Fat Shame Trump.” MS NOW host Michael Steele mocked Trump’s medical checkup claims on The Weeknight by using side-by-side photos of NFL athletes to question the president's reported weight and height, which were provided by the White House.

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Source: MEGA MS Now stars compared Donald Trump's measurements to professional athletes to show alleged discrepancies.

“I’ve found it interesting that the president always likes to sort of place himself in this physical space that... strains credulity,” Steele said. “There’s a great picture of Trump side-by-side with athletes who supposedly carry the same dimensions as the president, let’s just put it that way.” Steele’s panelist, pollster Cornell Belcher, agreed, adding, “The real problem is that he built so much of his brand around hypermasculinity and being a tough guy, and so much of sort of that, that MAGA cult-like behavior is about his brand of being a strongman," Belcher told the panel. “But, and this is where it gets really problematic, because it begins to crumble when he’s falling asleep, when he can’t string together a sentence, when he clearly has visible signs of being 80.”

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Source: MEGA The POTUS has made fun of people who take Ozempic to try and lose weight.

Official White House medical reports released during both of Trump’s presidential terms have consistently been accused of lowballing his weight and inflating his height to keep his Body Mass Index (BMI) out of the "obese" category. A 2025 White House report declared Trump was 6'3" and 224 pounds, which would mean he lost 20 pounds since 2020. “I will bet ten thousand that Trump weighs a whole lot more than 224 lbs.,” quipped one social media commenter. During an Oval Office meeting, he dubbed weight-loss drug Ozempic a "fat pill" and questioned its results. "Sometimes it works on people… the ones I've seen, it hasn't worked so well. They say to me, 'I've lost some weight,' I say, 'you don't look it to me,'" he quipped.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump claimed his latest medical exam went 'perfectly.'