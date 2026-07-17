NEWS 'Brainless' Fox News Host Jesse Watters Slammed for 'Disgusting' Joke About Sexual Assault Source: MEGA,@ Fox News/youtube Fox News host Jesse Watters was blasted for making a crude joke about sexual assault when discussing Pete Hegseth's controversial testing. Lesley Abravanel July 17 2026, Updated 1:49 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Fox News host Jesse Watters sparked widespread backlash on his show after commenting on Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s newly proposed military testosterone screening program. During the segment, Watters warned "women... better be careful" in reference to the expected increase in service members' testosterone levels. The remarks drew immediate criticism from viewers and critics, who condemned the quip as a crude and inappropriate joke about sexual assault. The comment followed Hegseth's announcement that the Pentagon would begin annual testosterone deficiency screenings for troops over the age of 30.

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What Did Jesse Watters Say?

Source: MEGA Jesse Watters was criticized for his comments, with many feeling he was joking about sexual assault.

On the Thursday, July 16, episode of The Five, the host, who has previously mocked sexual assault, discussed the controversial military testing. "You know what's going to happen? The guys that don't need it are gonna take it — triple boost. And then they're going to get out there and women on base, you better be careful," Waters said. "Port calls, women in Asia, you better be careful. Because these guys are going to be wild animals, and you better watch out."

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The TV Star Was Slammed for His Comments

Source: @FoxNews/youtube The Fox News host told women to 'be careful' after male soldiers have their testosterone levels screened.

Even Watters’ fellow panelists looked shocked, and the internet also did not hold back. "This guy holds the undisputed crown for brainless commentary," said journalist Carla Marinucci. "Please tell me joking about rape has not become acceptable on your network, @FoxNews?" retired intel officer Travis Akers questioned. “He’s talking about rape. He’s laughing and joking and winking about women being prepared to be RAPED,” said popular influencer JoJoFrom Jerz. "What an absolutely disgusting statement, but not surprised since Fox News and Republicans support rapists *cough cough Donald Trump cough cough*," noted another political commentator.

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Inside Jesse Watters' Other Scandals

Source: @ Fox News/youtube Jesse Watters' remark came on an episode of Fox News' 'The Five.'

Watters has a long history of drawing heavy criticism for crude, provocative or highly controversial remarks. Watters faced intense backlash in 2024 for claiming Vice President Kamala Harris would be "paralyzed" in the Situation Room while military generals "have their way with her." He later clarified the remark, stating it was intended figuratively rather than sexually. He also admitted he hopes never to live to see a female president and said he’d self-deport to France if Harris ever won.

Source: @ Fox News/youtube Jesse Watters was previously accused of making a sexual assault joke about Kamala Harris.