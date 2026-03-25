Jessi Draper Defends 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Costar Taylor Frankie Paul Amid Domestic Violence Allegations: 'I Don't Want to Judge'

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Source: Call Her Daddy/YouTube Jessi Draper guest-starred on 'Call Her Daddy.'

“Obviously, back in 2023, we knew what happened and we knew there was a video, but we never saw it. The police had it, and they talked about it, and we all just were like, ‘Okay, I don't like to judge someone in their darkest moment, you know? I don't wanna judge the person, I’ll judge the mistake,’” she explained on the Wednesday, March 25, episode of “Call Her Daddy.”

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Does Jessi Draper Support Taylor Frankie Paul?

Source: Call Her Daddy/YouTube Jessi Draper admitted Taylor Frankie Paul has 'made some mistakes.'

Paul was arrested at the time and pleaded guilty to aggravated assault. Although initial charges of child abuse and domestic violence in front of her kid were dismissed, she was placed on a three-year probation that concludes this August. “Taylor really has made a lot of changes, and that's what's so hard for me. This is my real friend, and she does have a really good heart, and I love her so much,” Draper continued. “Seeing that video is so hard because it's just, there's so much pain underneath the surface for Taylor, and I tell her this all the time, that it's not who Taylor is. She got caught in a really bad cycle.”

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Source: Call Her Daddy/YouTube Jessi Draper values her friendship with Taylor Frankie Paul.

Draper was particularly upset by the fact that Paul’s daughter was involved in the situation and allegedly got hit by one of the chairs her mother threw. “The child being involved is awful…but Taylor's such a good person, and she's made some mistakes, and so has Dakota,” she explained. “And I'm not saying any of it's right, but I know Taylor as a person, and it's so easy to speculate about these people on a reality show. I think when you watch it, we're characters, we're not real people, but this is our real lives.”

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Source: MEGA Taylor Frankie Paul was arrested in 2023.

The reality star admitted she’s seen Paul at her “darkest moments” and held her as she cried. “I've been there for her. I know what goes on behind the scenes, and I just want this to be maybe a wake up call for them, and let's get them healthy and happy and move forward,” she expressed. “I believe people can come back from things like this, and I just want the kids to be safe and happy and healthy. That's all I really want for them right now.” Paul shares Indy and Ocean, 5, with ex-husband Tate Paul, as well as Ever, 2, with Mortenson.

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Why Is Taylor Frankie Paul Canceled?

Source: MEGA Taylor Frankie Paul's 'Bachelorette' season was canceled.