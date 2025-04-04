or
BREAKING NEWS
Bikini-Clad Jessica Alba Is All Smiles as She Shows Off Her Lean Physique on Spring Break: Photos

Photo of Jessica Alba with a friend
Source: @jessicaalba/Instagram

Jessica Alba showed off her toned tummy in a series of new photos.

April 4 2025, Published 6:41 p.m. ET

Vacation never ends for Jessica Alba!

The actress — who just concluded a trip to Mexico — posted a photo dump from a spring break beach destination on Thursday, April 3, baring her toned bikini body.

jessica alba bikini spring break
Source: @jessicaalba/Instagram

Jessica Alba showed off her toned tummy in a series of spring break photos.

Alba, 43, posed in front of a massive rock with a friend, donned in a green micro bikini and colorful sarong. She accessorized the look with large black shades and custom straw hat with her initials, "JA," stitched on in red.

She provided a closer look at the hat in a video diary from a boat tour, featuring clips of her walking along the sand with friends, drinking a canned beverage and whale watching as her hair blew in the wind.

Later on in the Instagram carousel, she shared a snapshot showcasing her ripped abs as she threw her arms in the air on the sand.

Additional images demonstrated Alba's adventures on her trip, which included visiting a scenic waterfall, jet skiing and reading more about the whales she saw.

She captioned the post, "Spring Break with mi gente," along with flower, sun, palm tree and whale emojis.

jessica alba bikini spring break
Source: @jessicaalba/Instagram

Jessica Alba went on a sunny spring break vacation with friends.

The Trigger Warning actress just finished an elaborate vacation in Mexico with fellow actress Angelique Cabral, humanitarian Elsa Collins and photographer Carlos Eric Lopez.

She gave her followers a behind-the-scenes look at the trip, showcasing everything from the ruins to a Mexican meal at Restaurante Contramar.

jessica alba bikini spring break
Source: @jessicaalba/Instagram

Jessica Alba just got back from a vacation to Mexico.

In a March 26 photo dump, Alba — who stayed at the Four Seasons Hotel Mexico City — once again flaunted her bikini body in a sauna snapshot soaking in red light. She laid back with eye masks on her face in a micro bathing suit. The actress also posted a selfie in the reflection of the sauna, dressed in a white robe with a bottle of water in hand.

One March 25 post featured the food and art, including El Museo Nacional de Antropologia. She captioned the carousel, "& I'm officially obsessed with #CDMX. Between the food, culture, fashion, energy — and everything in between — I never want to leave!"

The Honest Beauty founder also jetted off with her son, Hayes, 7, recently and shared a photo reaching for his hand on the sand.

jessica alba bikini spring break
Source: @jessicaalba/Instagram

Jessica Alba separated from Cash Warren in January.

Alba's string of vacations comes off the heels of her split from her estranged husband, Cash Warren, in January. The couple was together for 20 years and married for 16. They share three children together: Hayes, Honor, 16, and Haven, 13.

