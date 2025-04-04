Bikini-Clad Jessica Alba Is All Smiles as She Shows Off Her Lean Physique on Spring Break: Photos

Jessica Alba showed off her toned tummy in a series of new photos.

The actress — who just concluded a trip to Mexico — posted a photo dump from a spring break beach destination on Thursday, April 3, baring her toned bikini body .

Jessica Alba showed off her toned tummy in a series of spring break photos.

Alba, 43, posed in front of a massive rock with a friend, donned in a green micro bikini and colorful sarong. She accessorized the look with large black shades and custom straw hat with her initials, "JA," stitched on in red.

She provided a closer look at the hat in a video diary from a boat tour, featuring clips of her walking along the sand with friends, drinking a canned beverage and whale watching as her hair blew in the wind.

Later on in the Instagram carousel, she shared a snapshot showcasing her ripped abs as she threw her arms in the air on the sand.

Additional images demonstrated Alba's adventures on her trip, which included visiting a scenic waterfall, jet skiing and reading more about the whales she saw.

She captioned the post, "Spring Break with mi gente," along with flower, sun, palm tree and whale emojis.