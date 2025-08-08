or
Jessica Alba Flaunts Bikini Body in Miami as Romance With Danny Ramirez Heats Up

Jessica Alba soaked up the sun with her son in Miami while her budding romance with Danny Ramirez continues to heat up.

Aug. 8 2025, Published 7:06 a.m. ET

Jessica Alba took a break from her sizzling romance with Danny Ramirez to soak up the sun with her family in Miami. The Honey star flaunted her toned physique while enjoying a beach day with her son, Hayes.

On Wednesday, August 6, Alba was spotted strolling along the shore, hand in hand with her 7-year-old. According to a report, the actress showcased her fit body in a leopard-print bikini, paired with a black mini skirt and matching sandals. She completed her beach look with a black baseball cap and dark sunglasses.

Jessica Alba is currently dating Danny Ramirez, but they are reportedly 'not exclusive.'

While she focused on family fun, it's essential to note that Alba shares her three children with estranged husband Cash Warren.

In addition to Hayes, she has two daughters: Honor, 17 and Haven, 13.

The mystery man spotted with Jessica Alba in May turned out to be Danny Ramirez.

Dating rumors about the 44-year-old actress began to circulate in May after pictures surfaced of her and a mystery man sharing a kiss at Regent’s Park in London.

It soon became clear that the man in these affectionate snapshots was Ramirez, especially following their trip from Los Angeles to Cancún, Mexico.

Jessica Alba is taking things slow with Danny Ramirez.

Despite the budding romance, the couple is reportedly taking things slow.

A source informed the Daily Mail that they are “not exclusive.” The insider also emphasized that Alba is “not in that frame of mind” following her February divorce filing from Warren, 46.

"I'm proud of how we've grown as a couple and in our marriage over the last 20 years and it's now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals,” she said in a statement, following the divorce.

Jessica Alba was with son Hayes when the photos in Miami Beach were taken.

Alba had previously spoken about the challenges of long-term relationships, mentioning that the "rosy" period can last about two and a half years before couples may feel they are just "going through the motions."

Since sparking romance rumors, Alba and Ramirez have been seen on several outings. Last month, the pair was photographed leaving a dinner date at the Alba restaurant in Los Angeles. Most recently, they enjoyed a lunch date at the Beverly Glen Deli, where they were all smiles, kissing and hugging in front of the eatery.

Jessica Alba filed for divorce from Cash Warren earlier this year after 17 years together.

Interestingly, Warren appears to support Alba’s new relationship.

In July, he told TMZ he’s "happy" for the Fantastic Four star, despite not personally knowing Ramirez. The paparazzi attempted to get the scoop on his dating life, to which he jokingly replied: "No, let me know if you've got anybody."

