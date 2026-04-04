Jessica Alba Flaunts Bikini Body at the Beach as Danny Ramirez Romance Heats Up: Photos

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Source: @jessicaalba/Instagram Jessica Alba soaked up the sun during her trip to Hawaii.

"Q1, wrapped. The people, places & things that made it sweet," she captioned the sunny gallery. Alba's vacation comes amid her romance with fellow Marvel actor Danny Ramirez. The Captain America: Brave New World actor, 33, even lovingly commented on the photos: "How much do I love youuuuu!" One selfie featured the Honest Company founder donning cool shades, a white hat and a brown stripped bikini top as she sunbathed on a boat.

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Jessica Alba Was Spending Spring Break With Her 3 Kids

View this post on Instagram Source: @jessicaalba/Instagram Jessica Alba shared a fun video lounging on the beach.

In a separate Instagram post shared to followers on April 1, Alba lounged on the sand at a beach and looked sun-kissed while doing it! She sported a straw hat and mirrored sunnies, as well as a red paisley-printed bathing suit. "Spring break. Favorite humans. Favorite place. Pure joy," she happily wrote alongside the clip. The Valentine's Day actress also gave fans a taste of her beach day's snack plate, consisting of freshly-cut fruit, peanut butter and freeze-dried strawberries. Elsewhere in her gallery, she posted photos of herself and her friends doing fun activities such as golfing, doing yoga and taking a boat ride.

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Source: @jessicaalba/Instagram Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez began dating last year.

Some pics showed Alba hanging out with daughters, Honor, 17, and Haven, 14, and son Hayes, 8, on the trip. While it didn't appear that Ramirez was on the vacay with her, he did drop a "like" on the slew of sandy snapshots. The Sin City star and the Top Gun: Maverick actor began dating in July 2025, with the two even going on a passionate getaway to Miami in February.

Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez Started Dating in Summer 2025

Source: @jessicaalba/Instagram Jessica Alba took some time for herself during her tropical getaway.