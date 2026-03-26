or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Jessica Alba
OK LogoPHOTOS

Jessica Alba Strips Down for Sultry Bubble Bath Photo

Composite photo of Jessica Alba.
Source: MEGA; @jessicaalba/Instagram

Jessica Alba stunned in a sultry bubble bath selfie as she embraced self-care.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 26 2026, Published 1:01 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Jessica Alba is turning up the heat in her latest social media post.

The actress and The Honest Company founder shared a stunning bubble bath selfie that instantly grabbed fans’ attention. In the photo, she relaxed in a tub filled with foam while wearing gold under-eye patches.

“Coast to coast,” she wrote in the caption.

Article continues below advertisement
Image of Jessica Alba shared a bubble bath photo.
Source: @jessicaalba/Instagram

Jessica Alba shared a bubble bath photo.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

With her hair pulled into a casual bun and her skin glowing, Alba struck a playful pout for the camera, showing that self-care can look seriously glamorous.

Carefully placed bubbles covered her body as she snapped the photo, giving the moment a tasteful yet undeniably steamy feel.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @jessicaalba/Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

She didn’t stop there.

In another shot, Alba switched things up with a fresh-faced look, wearing a crisp white shirt and letting her damp hair fall naturally. The minimal makeup and simple accessories highlighted her radiant complexion.

Article continues below advertisement

Other photos in the post showed her enjoying time with friends, along with an inspirational quote that read, “And what a privilege it is to be busy with the life you once imagined.”

The post comes just weeks after The Fantastic Four star stepped out at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party with her boyfriend, Danny Ramirez.

Article continues below advertisement
Image of The 'Honey' star wore gold under-eye patches in the snap.
Source: @jessicaalba/Instagram

The 'Honey' star wore gold under-eye patches in the snap.

Article continues below advertisement

The couple coordinated in all-black looks for the event. Ramirez wore an undone button-up with a suit jacket and tailored trousers, while Alba stunned in a strapless black sequined gown featuring a plunging neckline and feathered details along the skirt.

MORE ON:
Jessica Alba

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Image of The actress recently attended an event with Danny Ramirez.
Source: MEGA

The actress recently attended an event with Danny Ramirez.

Article continues below advertisement

A month earlier, the pair also celebrated Valentine’s Day together in Miami.

One sweet photo showed Ramirez wrapping his arms around Alba, while another captured him holding a card that read, “Will you be my Valentine?” signed, “Danny.”

The romance first sparked buzz in May 2025, when the two were spotted sharing a kiss during a date in London. His identity remained under wraps for weeks before Alba confirmed their relationship in October 2025 with photos from a beach getaway in Australia.

Article continues below advertisement
Image of Jessica Alba finalized her divorce earlier in 2025.
Source: @jessicaalba/Instagram

Jessica Alba finalized her divorce earlier in 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

The update comes shortly after Alba finalized her divorce from Cash Warren in February 2025, following 16 years of marriage.

Article continues below advertisement
Image of The pair split after 16 years of marriage.
Source: MEGA

The pair split after 16 years of marriage.

Article continues below advertisement

The former couple shares three children — Honor, 17, Haven, 14, and Hayes, 8.

“I’ve been on a journey of self realization and transformation for years – both as an individual and in partnership with Cash,” she wrote in a January 2025 post. “I’m proud of how we’ve grown in our marriage over the last 20 years and it’s now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals.”

“We are moving forward with love, kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family,” she added. “Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time.”

Meanwhile, Warren has also moved on and has been seen spending time with Hana Sun Doerr, 25, and Seanna Pereira, 21. He has since shared that he is “happy for” his ex-wife as she embraces this new chapter.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.