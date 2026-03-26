Jessica Alba Strips Down for Sultry Bubble Bath Photo
March 26 2026, Published 1:01 p.m. ET
Jessica Alba is turning up the heat in her latest social media post.
The actress and The Honest Company founder shared a stunning bubble bath selfie that instantly grabbed fans’ attention. In the photo, she relaxed in a tub filled with foam while wearing gold under-eye patches.
“Coast to coast,” she wrote in the caption.
With her hair pulled into a casual bun and her skin glowing, Alba struck a playful pout for the camera, showing that self-care can look seriously glamorous.
Carefully placed bubbles covered her body as she snapped the photo, giving the moment a tasteful yet undeniably steamy feel.
She didn’t stop there.
In another shot, Alba switched things up with a fresh-faced look, wearing a crisp white shirt and letting her damp hair fall naturally. The minimal makeup and simple accessories highlighted her radiant complexion.
Other photos in the post showed her enjoying time with friends, along with an inspirational quote that read, “And what a privilege it is to be busy with the life you once imagined.”
The post comes just weeks after The Fantastic Four star stepped out at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party with her boyfriend, Danny Ramirez.
The couple coordinated in all-black looks for the event. Ramirez wore an undone button-up with a suit jacket and tailored trousers, while Alba stunned in a strapless black sequined gown featuring a plunging neckline and feathered details along the skirt.
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A month earlier, the pair also celebrated Valentine’s Day together in Miami.
One sweet photo showed Ramirez wrapping his arms around Alba, while another captured him holding a card that read, “Will you be my Valentine?” signed, “Danny.”
The romance first sparked buzz in May 2025, when the two were spotted sharing a kiss during a date in London. His identity remained under wraps for weeks before Alba confirmed their relationship in October 2025 with photos from a beach getaway in Australia.
The update comes shortly after Alba finalized her divorce from Cash Warren in February 2025, following 16 years of marriage.
The former couple shares three children — Honor, 17, Haven, 14, and Hayes, 8.
“I’ve been on a journey of self realization and transformation for years – both as an individual and in partnership with Cash,” she wrote in a January 2025 post. “I’m proud of how we’ve grown in our marriage over the last 20 years and it’s now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals.”
“We are moving forward with love, kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family,” she added. “Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time.”
Meanwhile, Warren has also moved on and has been seen spending time with Hana Sun Doerr, 25, and Seanna Pereira, 21. He has since shared that he is “happy for” his ex-wife as she embraces this new chapter.