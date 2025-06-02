Jessica Alba Strips Down to Tiny Bikini After She's Spotted Kissing New Man: Photos

The Trigger Warning star donned a brown and white floral bikini, sunglasses and a large, wide-rimmed hat by Lack of Color Hats as she relaxed on a towel and pool floatie. Alba threw up a peace sign while posing for the camera aside sunny day essentials: a bottle of sparkling water and a book called The Pivot Year by Brianna Wiest.

In one shot, she lay chest-down in the water with a scenic view of mountains behind the infinity pool. To shield her eyes from the sun, she sometimes paired her outfit with a red trucker hat that read "Sunday Sauce Club."

Alba later sported a skimpy, cheetah-print one-piece hiked up to her hips. She accessorized the look with a stack of gold necklaces from Oak and Luna and Awe Inspired.

She wore the cheeky ERES swimsuit in a steam room, while relaxing with a 111SKIN sheet mask inside the spa.