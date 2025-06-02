or
Jessica Alba Strips Down to Tiny Bikini After She's Spotted Kissing New Man: Photos

Source: @jessicaalba/instagram

Jessica Alba is living her best life with a summer body and new man in tow.

By:

June 2 2025, Published 9:31 a.m. ET

Jessica Alba is hot and unbothered.

The newly single actress, 44, showed off her lean physique in a bikini while lounging poolside on Sunday, June 1.

Source: @jessicaalba/Instagram

Jessica Alba showcased her toned abs in a bikini.

The Trigger Warning star donned a brown and white floral bikini, sunglasses and a large, wide-rimmed hat by Lack of Color Hats as she relaxed on a towel and pool floatie. Alba threw up a peace sign while posing for the camera aside sunny day essentials: a bottle of sparkling water and a book called The Pivot Year by Brianna Wiest.

In one shot, she lay chest-down in the water with a scenic view of mountains behind the infinity pool. To shield her eyes from the sun, she sometimes paired her outfit with a red trucker hat that read "Sunday Sauce Club."

Alba later sported a skimpy, cheetah-print one-piece hiked up to her hips. She accessorized the look with a stack of gold necklaces from Oak and Luna and Awe Inspired.

She wore the cheeky ERES swimsuit in a steam room, while relaxing with a 111SKIN sheet mask inside the spa.

jessica alba strips down tiny bikini kissing new man photos
Source: @jessicaalba/Instagram

Jessica Alba took a vacation ahead of summer.

Jessica Alba Is Spending Time With Girlfriends

jessica alba strips down tiny bikini kissing new man photos
Source: @jessicaalba/Instagram

Jessica Alba had a slumber party with her friends.

Aside from her pool adventures, the mom-of-three took a slumber party nap on the floor of a house with several friends, including Lizzy Mathis, Kelly Sawyer, Eglantine Imbert, Galit Hadari Laibow and Jen Kroog Rosenberg. The women got cozy in varying blankets, pillows and eye masks.

When the sun went down, Alba's group snuggled up by the fireplace outdoors for some girl talk.

Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba's Mindset for June

jessica alba strips down tiny bikini kissing new man photos
Source: @jessicaalba/Instagram

Jessica Alba indulged in some self-care.

The Fantastic Four actress completed her photo dump with inspiring quotes to kick off June. One reads, "Joy in June. Upgrades in June. Nourishment in June. Excellence in June." Another mantra by Yung Pueblo that she shared says, "June goal: Befriend the present moment because that is where you access the deepest joy, healing, love and wisdom."

The film star captioned her Instagram post, "Channeling chill - breathwork - friendship and selfcare."

Jessica Alba's Mystery Man

jessica alba strips down tiny bikini kissing new man photos
Source: MEGA

Jessica Alba finalized her divorce from Cash Warren in February.

Alba's luxe girls trip comes just a few weeks after she was seen kissing a mystery man at Regents Park in London on Sunday, May 18.

In photos obtained by a publication, the actress admired greenery as the man's hands rested on her shoulders. She reached back so that her own hands touched his.

Both of them flew under the radar and kept things casual in baseball hats and sweatshirts.

The identity of the man has not been revealed, except that he has dark hair.

Alba's new fling follows her February divorce from her former husband of 16 years, Cash Warren. The duo shares three children: Honor, 16, Haven, 13, and Hayes, 7.

