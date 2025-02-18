or
Single Jessica Alba Shows Off Bikini Body While Vacationing With Son Hayes, 7, After Filing for Divorce From Cash Warren: Photos

Jessica Alba spent President's Day weekend with son Hayes in Baja California Sur.

Feb. 18 2025, Published 12:42 p.m. ET

Jessica Alba spent some one-on-one time with 7-year-old son Hayes over President's Day weekend.

The actress shared a multitude of photos from their time in Baja California Sur, where they dined out, frolicked in the sand and went swimming.

Jessica Alba posted a few bikini selfies while on vacation over President's Day weekend.

"The perfect long weekend with my favorite little man 🌊☀️🇲🇽," the brunette beauty captioned one video that documented their adventures.

In another upload, the mom-of-three, 43, flaunted her flat abs in a few bikini selfies.

Alba — who filed for divorce from Cash Warren, 46, earlier this month after nearly 17 years of marriage — also has daughters Honor, 16, and Haven, 13.

The actress took her son Hayes, 7, on the relaxing and fun trip.

As OK! reported, an insider insisted the estranged spouses "aren’t bitter" about the split, as they simply struggled to "keep the spark alive" in their relationship.

"They’re being very honest about their feelings, and why it’s the right time to move on," one source told a news outlet. "No one is placing blame; it’s basically a matter of growing apart."

Alba shares her son and two daughters with Cash Warren, whom she filed for divorce from in early February.

The Dark Angel alum confirmed the split in mid-January via an Instagram post after weeks of mounting rumors.

"I've been on a journey of self-realization and transformation for years — both as an individual and in partnership with Cash," the mom-of-three stated. "I'm proud of how we've grown in our marriage over the last 20 years and it's now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals."

"We are moving forward with love, kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family," Alba added. "Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time."

An insider said the estranged spouses 'grew apart' and 'aren't bitter' about the split.

According to a separate insider, the exes "turned to the experts to help them navigate this with as much honesty and open communication as possible" when it comes to their three children.

"They are checking in with [their kids] constantly and mourning the loss of 'the way things were' alongside them, but also painting a picture of a very bright future where they are all still totally connected as a family," the insider explained.

Alba has reportedly turned to her famous divorced friends for advice on co-parenting.

The source noted The Honest Company founder is also looking to some of her famous friends for advice.

"Jessica is close with Gwyneth Paltrow, so she’s certainly got a great example to follow, what she and Chris [Martin] have accomplished is beautiful," the source revealed. "That’s the goal for Jessica and Cash, they want to be able to still share quality time with their kids together as a family unit."

