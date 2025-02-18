Single Jessica Alba Shows Off Bikini Body While Vacationing With Son Hayes, 7, After Filing for Divorce From Cash Warren: Photos
Jessica Alba spent some one-on-one time with 7-year-old son Hayes over President's Day weekend.
The actress shared a multitude of photos from their time in Baja California Sur, where they dined out, frolicked in the sand and went swimming.
"The perfect long weekend with my favorite little man 🌊☀️🇲🇽," the brunette beauty captioned one video that documented their adventures.
In another upload, the mom-of-three, 43, flaunted her flat abs in a few bikini selfies.
Alba — who filed for divorce from Cash Warren, 46, earlier this month after nearly 17 years of marriage — also has daughters Honor, 16, and Haven, 13.
As OK! reported, an insider insisted the estranged spouses "aren’t bitter" about the split, as they simply struggled to "keep the spark alive" in their relationship.
"They’re being very honest about their feelings, and why it’s the right time to move on," one source told a news outlet. "No one is placing blame; it’s basically a matter of growing apart."
The Dark Angel alum confirmed the split in mid-January via an Instagram post after weeks of mounting rumors.
"I've been on a journey of self-realization and transformation for years — both as an individual and in partnership with Cash," the mom-of-three stated. "I'm proud of how we've grown in our marriage over the last 20 years and it's now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals."
"We are moving forward with love, kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family," Alba added. "Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time."
According to a separate insider, the exes "turned to the experts to help them navigate this with as much honesty and open communication as possible" when it comes to their three children.
"They are checking in with [their kids] constantly and mourning the loss of 'the way things were' alongside them, but also painting a picture of a very bright future where they are all still totally connected as a family," the insider explained.
The source noted The Honest Company founder is also looking to some of her famous friends for advice.
"Jessica is close with Gwyneth Paltrow, so she’s certainly got a great example to follow, what she and Chris [Martin] have accomplished is beautiful," the source revealed. "That’s the goal for Jessica and Cash, they want to be able to still share quality time with their kids together as a family unit."