Jessica Biel Gushes Over Husband Justin Timberlake On His Birthday — See The Adorable Photos!
Better together! Jessica Biel couldn't help but gush over her husband, Justin Timberlake, on his 42nd trip around the sun.
"Happy birthday to the person who challenges and inspires me every day. The person who keeps me laughing and creating and risking it all. The person who makes the ordinary extraordinary. You know who you are. I love you," the actress, 40, captioned some photos of the couple on a boat.
Of course, people couldn't get enough of the lovey pictures. The singer even left some emojis, writing, "😍😍😍."
Biel's 7th Heaven costar Beverly Mitchell added, "Happy Birthday J!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️," while actress Lily Collins added, "🥰🎉🥰."
The brunette beauty, who shares sons Silas and Phineas with the "Rock Your Body" crooner, frequently posts photos of the two of them on the 'gram. In December 2022, she wrote, "Happy Christmas Eve! ❤️🎄."
Prior to that, in October, she revealed their epic Halloween costumes.
"Harry, it's our calling card! All the great ones leave their marks. We're the wet bandits!" she said, referring to Harry and Marv from Home Alone.
Through the ups and downs, the pair seem to be in a good place. In fact, they celebrated their 10-year anniversary last year and renewed their vows.
"10 years ain’t enough! You make me a better husband and father every day!" the musical artist gushed. "I love you so much you beautiful human! Run it back!"
As for how the two, who got married in 2012, make their relationship work, Biel revealed it's pretty simple.
"I'll have to give Justin the credit in this moment, for this one thing that he always says to me: 'We might be married, but we have to keep dating,' and it's so true," the mom-of-two told Entertainment Tonight. "You just have to keep making time for each other and you have to keep making each other a priority. And do the things that you love together. It's not always easy, as we all know, but those touch point moments make all the hard times palatable."