Jessica Biel Gushes Over Husband Justin Timberlake On His Birthday — See The Adorable Photos!

Better together! Jessica Biel couldn't help but gush over her husband, Justin Timberlake, on his 42nd trip around the sun.

"Happy birthday to the person who challenges and inspires me every day. The person who keeps me laughing and creating and risking it all. The person who makes the ordinary extraordinary. You know who you are. I love you," the actress, 40, captioned some photos of the couple on a boat.