Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake's Sons Attend Opening Night of Singer's Tour With the Actress: Photos
Justin Timberlake had a few special guests at the opening night of The Forget Tomorrow World Tour: wife Jessica Biel and their two sons!
One day after the singer kicked off his concerts in Vancouver, Canada, on Monday, April 29, the actress uploaded a few photos from the fun night.
"It's a family affair y’all," the 7th Heaven alum, 42, captioned the upload, which showed herself and their sons Silas, 8, and Phineas, 3, before the show.
The kids weren't facing the camera, with Silas displaying the back of his tour jacket while his little brother rocked a concert tee and a backward hat that read "JUSTIN."
The second image was a sweet shot of the "Mirror" vocalist, 43, and Biel embracing backstage.
The actress revealed via an Instagram Story post that her mother also came out for the show.
JT commented on Biel's post with three heart-eyed emojis, while fans raved over the rare public family moment.
"This is SO cute! I can’t wait to attend the concert!!!!🔥," one admirer commented, while a second wrote, "I just can’t. Personality showing even from the back!"
Some loved to see that their youngest son inherited his dad's famous locks.
"Phineas with his long curls 😍," a third fan penned, while a fourth gushed, "Those beautiful curls live on in the next generation 😍."
Though the spouses don't often show their offspring's faces on social media, they have publicly discussed what it's like raising kids while being famous.
"I try to be conscious of making sure we can live a life where we're not weirdly private, but we're conscious of making sure they can be kids for as long as possible and not have the weight of somebody else treating them differently because of something that their parents do," the pop star explained on a podcast interview.
As OK! reported, the Friends With Benefits actor and Biel are back on solid ground after a few bumps in the road over the past couple of years.
In 2019, the singer was accused of cheating on his wife with Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright when photos of them holding hands surfaced. In a public apology, Timberlake denied being unfaithful but acknowledged his actions crossed the line and were disrespectful.
Things reportedly got tense once again late last year after ex Britney Spears shaded the *NSYNC star on social media and in her memoir.
Though he received a lot of backlash for what the "Toxic" singer spilled about their early 2000s romance — such as the confession that he was the one who encouraged her to have an abortion when she became pregnant with his child — Biel stood by his side.
It seems getting through the hardships only made the spouses stronger, as an insider claimed last month that the mom-of-two and Timberlake have "never been happier."
"They looked and acted like two teenagers in love," a source told a news outlet of when they attended an Oscars after-party in March. "They were holding hands, taking selfies with each other and cuddling on the couch the whole night."
"Whatever they’re doing to keep the romance alive, it’s working!" they declared.