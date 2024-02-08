OK Magazine
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel 'Occasionally See a Therapist for a Check in' as 11-Year Marriage Remains Strong: 'They Have Each Other's Backs'

Feb. 8 2024

Despite intense criticism from the public, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are continuing to maintain a united front.

According to insiders close to the power couple, the two have attended therapy to help their 11-year marriage stay on track as the chart-topper has continued to face backlash for this past behavior.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have attended therapy.

"Things are going well between Justin and Jess," the source explained. "She is busy with her own projects and he has been there for her. They have each other's back and are each other's biggest fans when it comes to their careers."

Though Timberlake and Biel are focused on their careers, they always make each other a priority. "They make sure to have a good balance and occasionally will see a therapist for a check in," the insider revealed.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have been married for 11 years.

"Justin is always making Jessica laugh and is a great husband. He worships her," the source continued of the duo, who share sons Silas, 8, and Phineas, 2.

"They have so much fun with Silas and Phineas and their boys are the best thing that ever happened to them," the insider added of their family life.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel share sons Silas and Phineas.

Justin Timberlake
The former boy bander has also taken it upon himself to organize his wife's upcoming big day in March. "Justin has been planning a surprise for her birthday," an insider revealed.

"He specifically wanted his tour to begin after her birthday and he's focused on family time before it starts. Jess hopes she can join Justin on some of his tour. She loves his new music and they are always playing it for the kids and in the house. She wants him to be happy and has been encouraging him to do this. She loves to support Justin and cheer him on," the source added.

Justin Timberlake has been planning a surprise for Jessica Biel's birthday.

It seems like Timberlake has been trying to forget about the fallout from Britney's Spears' memoir, which shared intimate details about their prior romance.

"Justin loves releasing new music and is so excited to be performing again. He really missed it and this has been in the works for a long time," the source noted of his upcoming tour. "He loves his fans and the energy he gets from being onstage. He gets so much love, especially from his older fans who have been there with him since he first started."

Entertainment Tonight spoke with sources close to Timberlake and Biel.

