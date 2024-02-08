Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel 'Occasionally See a Therapist for a Check in' as 11-Year Marriage Remains Strong: 'They Have Each Other's Backs'

"Things are going well between Justin and Jess," the source explained. "She is busy with her own projects and he has been there for her. They have each other's back and are each other's biggest fans when it comes to their careers."

Though Timberlake and Biel are focused on their careers, they always make each other a priority. "They make sure to have a good balance and occasionally will see a therapist for a check in," the insider revealed.