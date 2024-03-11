Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Put on United Front at Oscars After-Party Following Singer's Drama With Ex Britney Spears: Photos
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are putting the drama behind them.
On Sunday, March 10, the couple dressed to the nines to attend Vanity Fair's Oscars after-party.
The singer, 43, stuck a classic black suit and bow tie, while his wife, 42, stunned in a royal blue gown that featured long sleeves and a floor-length cape detail.
The joint outing comes around one month after the dad-of-two's feud with ex Britney Spears exploded.
As OK! reported, JT came under fire when Spears revealed in her memoir that he encouraged her to have an abortion when she became pregnant with his child during their early 2000s romance. In addition, she revealed they both cheated on each other during their relationship.
Three months after the "Toxic" crooner's October 2023 book debut, she issued an apology to her ex and others on social media for sharing their personal stories.
"I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book. If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry..." the Crossroads actress insisted. "Also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake’s new song 'Selfish' 🌹 It is soo good and how come every time I see Justin and Jimmy [Fallon] together I laugh so hard ??? Ps 'Sanctified' is wow 🤩 too."
However, her words didn't go over well with Timberlake, as days later, he took an apparent jab at the pop star during his NYC concert.
"I'd like to take this opportunity to apologize.... to absolutely f------ nobody!" the *NSYNC alum declared before singing "Cry Me a River," a song rumored to be about his former girlfriend.
The blonde beauty was outraged at his words and reacted via social media.
"Someone told me someone was talking s--- about me on the streets !!! Do you want to bring it to the court or will you go home crying to your mom like you did last time ??? I’m not sorry !!!" she wrote, referencing her prior claim that JT would get upset when she beat him at basketball.
Timberlake hasn't addressed her remarks, and in a subsequent interview, he insisted he's just focused on his new music and family.
"I think it's just, you get to a point in your life where you realize that all the things that have conspired really to get you to this point are beautiful," he shared. "And I don't think I've ever taken the time to reflect and look at my life and say like, 'Wow this is really cool.'"