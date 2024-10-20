What Is Jessica Chastain's Net Worth? How the 'Molly's Game' Star Made Her Millions

The California native made the majority of her money through her 30-year acting career. The star has a shocking 50 acting credits, including hits like 2011’s The Help, 2012’s Zero Dark Thirty, 2014’s Interstellar and 2022’s The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

In addition to working on movies, the celeb had a passion for live theater and made her Broadway debut in 2012 in the production of the Ruth and Augustus Goetz drama The Heiress.