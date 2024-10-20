What Is Jessica Chastain's Net Worth? How the 'Molly's Game' Star Made Her Millions
Hollywood’s favorite redhead has quite the bank account!
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jessica Chastain, 47, has a net worth of $50 million.
The California native made the majority of her money through her 30-year acting career. The star has a shocking 50 acting credits, including hits like 2011’s The Help, 2012’s Zero Dark Thirty, 2014’s Interstellar and 2022’s The Eyes of Tammy Faye.
In addition to working on movies, the celeb had a passion for live theater and made her Broadway debut in 2012 in the production of the Ruth and Augustus Goetz drama The Heiress.
Her love for storytelling continued when she developed her production company Freckle Films in 2016 and produced flicks such as The Zookeeper's Wife, Ava and the award-winning documentary I Am Jane Doe.
Over the years, Chastain has won more than 80 awards for her work. The mother-of-two was notably nominated for an Academy Award in 2011 for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role for The Help and Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role for Zero Dark Thirty.
In 2022, Chastain won an Oscar for her leading role in The Eyes of Tammy Faye.
In addition to acting and producing, Chastain raked in some extra cash after making an early investment in the plant-based food company Beyond Meat. The longtime vegan not only had a stake in the business but also appeared in advertisements for the company. Chastain additionally made a pretty penny endorsing the Woman by Ralph Lauren perfume and Yves Saint Laurent Manifesto perfume.
By 2020, she revealed she invested in the forthcoming National Women's Soccer team Angel City Football Club.
As for Chastain’s personal life, the Juilliard alum dated writer-director Ned Benson from 2006-2010. She then moved on with Italian count Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo in 2012, whom she later married on June 10, 2017. The lovebirds have since welcomed daughter Giulietta in 2018 and son Augustus in 2020 — both by surrogate.
Chastain has also made money through her real estate, as in 2015, she paid $5.1 million for an apartment in New York City and listed the home for sale for $7.45 million in May 2024.
Chastain also purchased an $8.875 million townhouse in New York City in 2019. The star got the home for a steal, as it was originally on the market for over two years at $11.5 million. On top of her east coast property, Chastain owns a home in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles.