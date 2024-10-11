'Spoiled' Jessica Chastain Slammed for Complaining About $15 Credit From JetBlue After TV Didn't Work on Flight: 'Rich People Problems'
Jessica Chastain might be flying United from now on after this one.
The famed actress is facing backlash on social media after she publicly complained about her recent experience on a JetBlue flight, as the airline's inflight entertainment system was out of service during her trip.
In a series of semi-deleted tweets, Chastain put JetBlue on blast for only offering her a $15 credit for the inconvenience of having no television on her flight.
"Thank you @JetBlue for your $15.00 credit. My flight was $1,500 and the credit is 1/100 of the money I paid you," The Help star expressed via X (formerly named Twitter). "Strange that I paid that for your flight entertainment system that didn’t work for the duration of my 6hr flight, but I guess it was worth it for this $15 credit."
In response to Chastain's complaint, JetBlue's X account issued a response, stating: "We're sorry you’re disappointed, Jessica. Please send us a DM so we can look into this."
The 47-year-old proceeded to show a screenshot of her direct messages with JetBlue, as the company informed her, "The flight attendants issued the $15 each for the TV outage."
The Molly's Game actress replied: "I understand but I spent $1,500 on the flight and so did my husband. There should be some flight credit or something since I have a TrueBlue account and have been a loyal customer."
Again, JetBlue responded, "I understand. The $15 you received is flight credit. I am sorry there is not more I can do."
The interaction Chastain broadcasted on her social media channel quickly became viral, as many internet users couldn't believe the Academy Award-winning actress — who has a reported net worth of $50 million — was so hot and bothered over a simple inconvenience on her flight.
"Jessica Chastain beefing with an airline publicly on twitter shows that no matter how much money you have you’ll never stop being a millennial," one person quipped, as another snubbed: "Jessica Chastain is whining about paying $1,500 for a JetBlue flight and not having a working TV. The way you can be a millionaire but still be a broke b----- at heart."
"The funniest thing about Jessica Chastain complaining about only getting a $15 refund for the in-flight entertainment not working on her JetBlue flight is that she was flying with her husband," a third troll called out of the Interstellar star and her husband, Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo. "Is 6 hours together that horrible that you lose it over not having movies to watch?"
Some felt Chastain's heightened annoyance over the issue was a bit out of touch or tone-deaf and showed she was "spoiled," with one critic sarcastically noting: "People in North Carolina just watched their loved ones and homes wash away, but the real tragedy is Jessica Chastain (net worth $50 Million) not having a functional tv on her flight. Thoughts and prayers."
"Wow! Rich people problems!" an additional X user declared.
While there was plenty of backlash, Chastain did receive a bit of praise for broadcasting her complaints about JetBlue for the public to see.
"Jessica Chastain being upset with an airline and blasting them on social media? Our modern day Princess Diana," a supporter joked, as another fan admitted, "I know everyone’s dunking on Jessica Chastain, but lowkey, I think it’s good that a celebrity is complaining publicly. Airlines have absolutely no accountability when it comes to customer service, experience, or even the basics like BEING ON TIME."