Jessica Simpson Ripped Apart For Looking Unrecognizable In New Selfie: 'Did She Get Swapped & Replaced?'
Jessica Simpson sparked speculation she had some work done when she uploaded a new selfie on Tuesday, April 18.
"Somedays ya just have to feel your intention and let it shine ✨," the singer, 42, captioned a photo of herself wearing a black fuzzy jacket while looking at the camera.
Of course, people quickly took to the comments section to share their thoughts. One person wrote, "That’s looks nothing like Jessica," while another said, "Did Jessica Simpson get swapped and replaced? 😂."
A third person asked, "New face? 🤔."
"Who are you?" a fourth person asked, while another stated, "So edited it’s almost AI 😂."
As OK! previously reported, the blonde beauty has lost a lot of weight over the past few months, leading her friends to become "extremely worried," an insider previously disclosed to Radar.
"Her clothes hang off her and her cheeks are sunken. She doesn't even look like herself anymore," the source noted of her shrinking figure. "Jessica's naturally curvy. It doesn't seem healthy for her to be so thin."
The "With You" songstress, who shares daughters Maxi and Birdie and son Ace with husband Eric Johnson, has gained and lost weight over the years — something she wrote about in her memoir, Open Book.
"There is a wonderful movement for body positivity now and the response to that portion of my story has been overwhelmingly supportive," she stated in an innterview. "I don't think people always realized that there was a human being, a beating heart and working eyes with actual feelings behind those headlines and that words can hurt and stay with you for a lifetime."
"People really like to talk about me," she added. "I've been criticized, and it hurts, but I've been every weight and I've been proud of it."
Despite the negative comments, the mom-of-three is taking the high road and focusing on other endeavors.
"I decided, 'OK, everybody is going to talk about my weight all the time, I might as well make money off of it and turn it into a business of selling clothes and acceptance," she said.