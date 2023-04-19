Jessica Simpson Ripped Apart For Looking Unrecognizable In New Selfie: 'Did She Get Swapped & Replaced?'

Jessica Simpson sparked speculation she had some work done when she uploaded a new selfie on Tuesday, April 18.

"Somedays ya just have to feel your intention and let it shine ✨," the singer, 42, captioned a photo of herself wearing a black fuzzy jacket while looking at the camera.

Of course, people quickly took to the comments section to share their thoughts. One person wrote, "That’s looks nothing like Jessica," while another said, "Did Jessica Simpson get swapped and replaced? 😂."

A third person asked, "New face? 🤔."