Jessica Simpson Slammed For Lack Of Diversity Within Her Fashion Company's Employees: 'Very Disappointing'
Jessica Simpson's Instagram post for International Women's Day was intended be inspirational, but the upload ended up backfiring on her.
On Wednesday, March 8, the star shared a photo from inside her fashion label's office, and while all the employees were female, fans noticed every one of them looked nearly the same.
"Powerful things coming in 2023! Meeting with my @jessicasimpsonstyle ladies on #internationalwomensday talkin’ about what’s next for the brand," the mom-of-three captioned the black and white snap, which showed the girls at a table with dozens of boxes around them. "What excitin’ things do y’all want us to add to the Collection this year?"
She also shared a quote that read, "Strong women fight with grace in their heart, kindness in their voice, and love in their souls."
Fans weren't happy with what they saw, with one questioning via the comments section, "Where the heck is the diversity? 🙄😳."
"Not a very diverse and inclusive team… interesting!" wrote another, with a third echoing, "It’s great to see all women at this table but it’s extremely disappointing to see the lack of diversity."
Simpson hasn't responded to the backlash, but receiving negative remarks on social media is nothing new, as over the past several months, the singer's weight loss has sparked concerns for her physical and mental health.
"She continues to lose more and more weight, and it's alarming," an insider spilled to Radar, noting friends are "extremely worried about her."
While some are concerned due to her thin legs, small waist and plumped up pout, others think her mannerisms overall have changed, with some joking she's been replaced by a clone.
- Jessica Simpson & Husband Eric Johnson Pack On The PDA During Weekend Getaway As Weight Loss Concerns Continue: Photos
- Jessica Simpson Says She's 'Resilient' After Showing Off Slim Frame In All-Black Outfit
- Jessica Simpson All Smiles With Daughter Birdie As Fans Beg Singer To 'Be Healthy For Her Kids': 'Eat A Cheeseburger'
The former reality star doesn't seem to be paying attention to the drama; in fact, on January 2, she boasted about still fitting into her 8th grade cheerleading jacket.
The bubbly blonde has also been vocal about ignoring the hate, something she's dealt with since entering showbiz as a teen.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I don't think people always realized that there was a human being, a beating heart and working eyes with actual feelings behind those headlines and that words can hurt and stay with you for a lifetime," she explained in a 2022 interview. "I spent so many years beating myself up for an unrealistic body standard that made me feel like a failure all of the time. I am still a work in progress when it comes to self-criticism but now I have the tools to quiet those voices in my head when they speak up."