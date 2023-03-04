OK Magazine
Jessica Simpson Says She's 'Resilient' After Showing Off Slim Frame In All-Black Outfit 

jessicasimpson ig pp
Source: @jessicasimpson/instagram
By:

Mar. 3 2023, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

Jessica Simpson showed off her slim figure in her recent black-and-white photo on Instagram.

On Friday, March 3, the pop star uploaded a snap of herself standing at home wearing an all-black outfit — looking very thin.

jessicasimpson ig
Source: @jessicasimpson/instagram

“The mind believes in what you tell it. Be gentle. Be brave. Be ready. Be resilient. Be humble. Be courageous. Be honest. Be patient. Be creative. Be grace. Be confidence. Be understanding. Be curious. Be aware. Be love. Be the conversations with God, your angels, and your heart,” said the fashion mogul.

She then left fans with a piece of advice, saying, “Mindset is a choice that we make everyday to revolutionize our character in its purest form 🤍.”

The public took to the comments section to give their two cents on the post.

“Just want to say that I admire you. Your persona, your vibe, your love, your style, beauty and Grace ❤️,” a supporter wrote, while a second said, “Amen, Jessica. Our attitude and how we treat others is EVERYTHING.”

jessicasimpson ig
Source: @jessicasimpson/instagram
“You look amazing love ❤️ don’t listen to the noise in the comments, as stated, it’s just noise. Sending love!” another said, referring to the many comments about Simpson’s body, including one message that said, “OMG her legs 🤦🏼‍♀️😞☠️.”

As OK! previously reported, on Sunday, February 26, the 42-year-old shared a picture of herself and daughter Birdie Mae, 3, smiling wide.

MORE ON:
Jessica Simpson

The mother-of-three captioned the upload with a Dolly Parton quote, saying, "If you see someone without a smile, give them one of yours.”

Though many thought that the snap of the mother-daughter duo was adorable, a majority of the comments focused on the star’s drastic weight loss.

jessicasimpson ig
Source: @jessicasimpson/instagram

"Your girls are watching. What you are doing. They learn from you," said a concerned fan.

"Dude. Eat a cheeseburger... scary,” another user added.

Source: OK!

Supporters pleaded with Simpson, saying, "Jess, be healthy for your kids. Read that as many times as you need to ❤️."

At the end of January, a source revealed that those close to the blonde beauty are concerned for her health.

"She continues to lose more and more weight, and it's alarming,” said the insider, adding that Simpson’s friends and family are "extremely worried about her."

