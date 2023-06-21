OK Magazine
Jessica Simpson Shows Off Plump Lips as Fans Claim She's Becoming Unrecognizable Amid Weight Loss

Source: @jessicasimpson/instagram
By:

Jun. 20 2023, Published 8:30 p.m. ET

All eyes were on Jessica Simpson when she and husband Eric Johnson attended the opening of a Los Angeles art exhibit on the night of Saturday, June 17.

The singer has been raising eyebrows over the past several months due to weight loss and changing looks, and her most recent public appearance was no different.

jessica simpson plump lips becoming unrecognizable weight loss
Source: @jessicasimpson/instagram

For the event, the mom-of-three wore a white belted corset-style dress that accentuated her toned legs. She topped off the frock with a tan jacket, big turquoise necklaces and large hoop earrings.

Close-up shots revealed she was sporting very plump lips — something fans have voiced concern about over the past year. Meanwhile, others have felt she's starting to look like a completely different person from head-to-toe.

jessica simpson plump lips becoming unrecognizable weight loss
Source: mega

"Jessica either start eating or stop the injections, you’re a beautiful woman naturally please stop," a supporter wrote on one of her 2023 Instagram posts, with another commenting, "I wouldn't know this was Jessica if I wasn't following her [Instagram account]."

"Oh my word — just love urself [sic], stop this unnecessary surgery," said a third.

jessica simpson plump lips becoming unrecognizable weight loss
Source: @jessicasimpson/instagram
As OK! reported, the bubbly blonde's inner circle has become "worried" about her weight loss as well.

"Her clothes hang off her and her cheeks are sunken. She doesn't even look like herself anymore," a source spilled to a news outlet. "Jessica's naturally curvy. It doesn't seem healthy for her to be so thin."

Simpson, 42, has hit back at those who have commented on her looks, noting she finally feels good in her skin after years of body image issues.

"The older I get, I lean into the free-spirited version of myself: connecting my personality with my eccentricities! I never let people's judgments get the best of me. My confidence is showing up as I am," she told a publication of ignoring any negativity that comes her way.

In her memoir, the fashion designer revealed she first started struggling with her figure when she was entering showbiz at age 17.

Daily Mail obtained photos of Simpson's June 17 outing.

