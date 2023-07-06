Jessica Simpson Blasts Rumors She Took Ozempic After Drastic Weight Loss: 'It's Willpower'
Jessica Simpson was asked about what she thought of all the recent rumors she took Ozempic — an anti-obesity medication used for long-term weight management — to slim down in the past few years.
“Oh Lord. I mean, it is not [Ozempic]," the 42-year-old said in a new interview. “It’s willpower. I’m like, do people want me to be drinking again? Because that’s when I was heavier. Or they want me to be having another baby? My body can’t do it.”
The singer, who released her memoir, Open Book, in 2020, has been candid about what she's been through, but she admitted it still "hurts" when she opens herself up to scrutiny.
“Am I going to let the negativity derail me? No, I’m too old for that. I am too connected to myself right now to let that derail me. It doesn't mean that it doesn’t hurt," she noted.
“I am fortunate to have been every size,” she added. “For [my] brand, understanding the women [who buy our products], and for my psyche.”
The reality star, who shares Maxwell, 11, Ace, 10, and Birdie, 4, with husband Eric Johnson, is feeling inspired to make music again, as she was previously "muted" by alcohol, which she gave up in 2017.
“It dumbed down my creativity,” she noted. "It made me more insecure. When people say it gives you liquid courage, it absolutely does not. It just makes me hold back instead of letting go.”
“I stopped drinking because I was like, I can’t even make a dream board,” she added. “For me to see it, I have to un-numb and go through therapy and unlock the light because it’s not there right now. Open Book opened me up to my child self, and I went back to all those journals and I’m reading my dream boards and everything started unfolding beautifully to where alcohol was just — I never thought about it again.”
After writing her tome, the process "rewired" the blonde beauty.
“How do I want to raise my daughters?” she asked herself. “I was going to post a photo because everybody’s down my neck, Jessica, you need to post, Jessica, you need to post. I’m like, OK. Then I go to post and I’m like, oh, but let’s go to the FaceApp [first].”
“I’m like, Oh, that makes it look a little bit better. Oh, that makes it a little bit better. What has done that to me? What is that doing to my daughter? What we're doing on social media is creating this idea of what is beautiful and setting up our lives artificially — to look good for who?” she continued.
