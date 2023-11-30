Jessica Simpson Says 'Eliminating Alcohol Was Like Eliminating Fear': 'I Don't Even Know That Person'
Jessica Simpson feels like a whole new person now that she's ditched alcohol.
"I don't even know that person," she reflected during a new interview, which took place on Wednesday, November 29, at the Footwear News Achievement Awards in New York City. "That person was not feeling. Now I'm in the world of just feeling everything and, no matter what, even if it's a sad emotion, I get through it quicker and I don't hold on to it. So for me, eliminating alcohol was like eliminating fear."
The blonde beauty, who shares daughter Maxwell, 11, son Ace, 10, and daughter Birdie, 4, with husband Eric Johnson, said that "clarity and presence is the best."
As OK! previously reported, the "With You" songstress, 43, shared a throwback photo of herself from that time period in her life.
“This person in the early morning of Nov 1, 2017 is an unrecognizable version of myself. I had so much self-discovery to unlock and explore,” she previously wrote.
“I knew in this very moment I would allow myself to take back my light, show victory over my internal battle of self-respect and brave this world with piercing clarity. Personally, to do this I needed to stop drinking alcohol because it kept my mind and heart circling in the same direction and quite honestly, I was exhausted,” the performer added.
Elsewhere in the chat, the TV personality gushed over how thrilled she is to share some new music with her fans.
"Music is very exciting for me right now because I have just finished writing, so now I'm about to record it," she revealed. "My kids will be introduced to me as an artist, and that is the most powerful part about it — to see them see me as, like, what my childhood dreams were. To watch me, as a woman, walk on stage as their mother, and be that for them. I'm very excited about that part."
These days, the mom-of-three is living life to the fullest and seeing where it leads her.
"I don't have major expectations for myself, I kind of take one step at a time," Simpson shared.
"I will not believe that there is a way to fail, so I don't," she added. "I think maybe for your average person it's risky to do what I do and to invest in yourself, but I believe in myself so much and I believe in myself enough to know my worth and to invest in my worth, and to hopefully achieve that and then some for my kids."
