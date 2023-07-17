'Your Face Shape Has Totally Changed': Jessica Simpson Blasted for Looking Unrecognizable in Shower Selfie

Jessica Simpson was being quirky and playful when she snapped her latest photo of herself, but fans couldn't help but call her out for looking so different.

"This shower was LIT so I snapped a selfie 😜 I have never been in a shower that has a mirror- who has time to look at themselves shower? I would have soap in my eyeballs!" the 43-year-old captioned a photo of herself wearing her hair in a braid while sporting a blank tank top on Sunday, July 16.