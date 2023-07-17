'Your Face Shape Has Totally Changed': Jessica Simpson Blasted for Looking Unrecognizable in Shower Selfie
Jessica Simpson was being quirky and playful when she snapped her latest photo of herself, but fans couldn't help but call her out for looking so different.
"This shower was LIT so I snapped a selfie 😜 I have never been in a shower that has a mirror- who has time to look at themselves shower? I would have soap in my eyeballs!" the 43-year-old captioned a photo of herself wearing her hair in a braid while sporting a blank tank top on Sunday, July 16.
However, people were quick to comment that the blonde beauty's face was unrecognizable.
One person wrote, "This person doesn’t look anything like Jessica Simpson," while another added, "Your face shape has totally changed."
"Dog looks better," a third person said, referring to Simpson's pooch in the second picture.
"Please don't lose anymore weight," a fourth fan pleaded.
Though a lot of the trolls were blasting the star, others praised her for not wearing any makeup.
"Beauty! 😍," one person gushed, while another added, "Looking fabulous!❤️."
A third person wrote, "Absolutely perfect! 😍."
This is hardly the first time the "With You" songstress has received online hate. On July 10, the pop star posted to Instagram to celebrate her birthday, writing, "43 makeup free (kinda. Ha. I did curl my lashes) 🦀♋️🤍🤍🤍."
In the snap, the mom-of-three smiled at the camera — but some were annoyed she would lie about how much makeup she was wearing.
"Mascara… concealer & lipstick isn’t makeup free 🥳" one user wrote, while another speculated the look was tattooed on, penning: "You don’t need 'makeup' when you have the money to put on permanent makeup lol."
Over the past few years, Simpson has showed off her slim frame, as she's proud of how far she's come.
While some have speculated she took Ozempic to lose weight, she insisted she did it all on her own.
"It’s willpower," she told Bustle in a new interview. "I’m like, do people want me to be drinking again? Because that’s when I was heavier. Or they want me to be having another baby? My body can’t do it."