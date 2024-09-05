or
'I'm So Very Proud': Jessica Simpson Shares Rare Photos of All 3 of Her Kids in Sweet Post

Photo of Jessica Simpson and her three kids.
Source: @jessicasimpson/Instagram

Jessica Simpson had a photoshoot with all three of her kids before their first day of school.

Sept. 5 2024, Published 12:49 p.m. ET

The gang is all together!

On Wednesday, September 4, Jessica Simpson, 44, shared some rare photos alongside her three children, Maxwell, 12, Ace, 11, and Birdie, 5.

Source: @jessicasimpson/Instagram

Jessica Simpson said she was 'proud' of her kids for 'shining your light so that in return others feel the glow.'

In the adorable snapshots, the foursome posed on the family’s front porch before their first day of school. The kids all donned their school uniforms while Simpson stunned in a green silk dress, lots of jewelry and large sunglasses.

“Maxwell, Ace and Birdie y’all make your Mom beam with smiles and grace! Keep on showin’ up for yourselves with each step of the way through this new school year! I’m so very proud of y’all for individually shining your light so that in return others feel the glow. 🤍,” the mother-of-three, who shares her kids with husband Eric Johnson, gushed.

Though Simpson is no stranger to sharing photos of her children on Instagram, the upload was an instance where she posted stills of them all together.

In response to the adorable images, fans of the “I Wanna Love You Forever” singer raved over the brood.

Source: @jessicasimpson/Instagram

Jessica Simpson shares Maxwell, 12, Ace, 11, and Birdie, 5, with husband Eric Johnson.

“The cutest fam on the gram ❤️ love it!!” one user penned, while another added, “They literally have the coolest mom.”

A third noted, “Gorgeous family 💕 Maxwell is so naturally beautiful just like her mama.”

As OK! previously reported, the wholesome post came after Simpson has been showing off some glammed-up looks on Instagram.

On August 26, the former reality TV star shared a slew of snaps flaunting her fit figure in a red and white floral jumpsuit and a white fur coat.

Source: @jessicasimpson/Instagram

Jessica Simpson tends to post photos with one or two of her children, however, this photoshoot featured all three.

Jessica Simpson
Fans then gushed over how young the blonde beauty appeared in the images.

"Did you just jump into a Time Machine?! This is giving me all the nostalgic vibes and you look amazing! 😍," one person said, as another stated, "Girl, You look so fresh! Gorgeous

Source: @jessicasimpson/Instagram

Jessica Simpson said her three kids make her 'beam with smiles and grace.'

"Timeless queen," a third remarked.

Though Simpson hasn’t revealed the secret behind her youthful look, it could be because she has been sober since 2017.

Source: OK!

A troll recently claimed that Simpson needed to “STOP DRINKING!” however, Simpson clapped back at the hater.

"I haven’t wanted or touched alcohol since October 2017 and it has been the best decision I've made for myself and for my family," she wrote. "Thank you for your concern, but you have me very misunderstood. Sending love your way."

