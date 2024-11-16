'They Are Different People': Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson 'Have Been Living Separate Lives' as Divorce Rumors Swirl
Are Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson headed for a split?
According to insiders, the longtime lovebirds have been spending more time away from each other as rumors have continued to swirl that the pair are headed for divorce.
"Jessica and Eric have been living separate lives and doing things on their own," a source claimed of Simpson, 44, and Johnson, 45, who married in 2014.
Per people in the fashion designer and former athlete's inner circle, "they are different people" despite being wed for a decade. "Jessica is motivated and Eric isn't. They have different goals," the insider claimed.
As OK! previously reported, people close to the "With You" singer, who shares Maxwell, 12, Ace, 11 and Birdie, 5, with Johnson, claimed one of her friends contacted a divorce lawyer in late October to discuss the couple's marriage.
Simpson also seemed to hint at something changing in her life in a recent social media update. “Interviews in my Nashville music room where I unearthed my singular magic,” the blonde beauty penned while in the studio. “This comeback is personal, it’s an apology to myself for putting up with everything I did not deserve. 🎶 🎼 🤍🖤”
Before Simpson and the tight end hit a bump in the road in their romance, the former reality star never shied away from gushing over her man. "In terms of my marriage to Eric, I have never felt more myself or more free," Simpson noted in a 2020 interview. "Eric and I have a true mind, body [and] soul connection. Some of the things he loves most about me are my flaws. I am most certainly in this marriage and this life with Eric by my side with free will!"
The pop star also always showed off their relationship on social media. "I fell head over slippers in love with this perfect man 10 YEARS ago today!" she penned in a touching tribute shared to social media. "By chance he knocked on my dreamy cottage door (sigh), I let him in and never let him leave. He is mine, I am his...forever."
Earlier this year, a source close to Simpson and Johnson claimed they were getting help for their marriage. “Jessica and Eric say couples counseling has really saved their marriage and taught them invaluable life lessons," the insider alleged. "Even when times are tough, they know to still make each other a priority — which is why Eric insisted on [a] Valentine’s Day dinner."
