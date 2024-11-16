'They Are Different People': Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson 'Have Been Living Separate Lives' as Divorce Rumors Swirl

Before Simpson and the tight end hit a bump in the road in their romance, the former reality star never shied away from gushing over her man. "In terms of my marriage to Eric, I have never felt more myself or more free," Simpson noted in a 2020 interview. "Eric and I have a true mind, body [and] soul connection. Some of the things he loves most about me are my flaws. I am most certainly in this marriage and this life with Eric by my side with free will!"

The pop star also always showed off their relationship on social media. "I fell head over slippers in love with this perfect man 10 YEARS ago today!" she penned in a touching tribute shared to social media. "By chance he knocked on my dreamy cottage door (sigh), I let him in and never let him leave. He is mine, I am his...forever."