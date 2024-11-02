Jessica Simpson Celebrates 7 Years Since She Got Sober: 'I Walked Myself Into the Light'

"7 yrs ago today, I walked myself into the light of being alcohol-free 🤍," Simpson penned alongside a black and white photo of herself looking out a window on an airplane.

The businesswoman has been incredibly open about what led her to choose a sober lifestyle after she felt she used liquor to numb herself from pain. "This person in the early morning of Nov 1, 2017 is an unrecognizable version of myself. I had so much self-discovery to unlock and explore. I knew in this very moment I would allow myself to take back my light, show victory over my internal battle of self-respect, and brave this world with piercing clarity," she penned in a 2021 Instagram post alongside a snap of herself from 2017.