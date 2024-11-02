or
Jessica Simpson Celebrates 7 Years Since She Got Sober: 'I Walked Myself Into the Light'

Jessica Simpson took to social media to mark a very important milestone.

Nov. 2 2024, Published 10:59 a.m. ET

Jessica Simpson is celebrating a huge achievement.

The "With You" singer, 44, took to Instagram on Friday, November 1, to mark seven years since she made the brave decision to stop drinking alcohol.

"7 yrs ago today, I walked myself into the light of being alcohol-free 🤍," Simpson penned alongside a black and white photo of herself looking out a window on an airplane.

The businesswoman has been incredibly open about what led her to choose a sober lifestyle after she felt she used liquor to numb herself from pain. "This person in the early morning of Nov 1, 2017 is an unrecognizable version of myself. I had so much self-discovery to unlock and explore. I knew in this very moment I would allow myself to take back my light, show victory over my internal battle of self-respect, and brave this world with piercing clarity," she penned in a 2021 Instagram post alongside a snap of herself from 2017.

"Personally, to do this I needed to stop drinking alcohol because it kept my mind and heart circling in the same direction and quite honestly, I was exhausted. I wanted to feel the pain so I could carry it like a badge of honor. I wanted to live as a leader does and break cycles to advance forward- never looking back with regret and remorse over any choice I have made and would make for the rest of my time here within this beautiful world," she revealed.

Simpson, who shares children Maxwell Drew, 12, Ace Knute, 11 and Birdie Mae, 5, with her husband, Eric Johnson, recalled the moment she knew she had a problem was when she couldn't be fully present for her kids during Halloween.

Jessica Simpson

“I honestly couldn’t even tell you who got them ready. I was just dazed and confused, and I just wanted to go to sleep,” the Newlyweds alum said during a 2020 Today appearance. “I didn’t take them trick-or-treating. I didn’t show up for my family. I took the picture and I made the world think that I showed up.”

"I had started a spiral and I couldn’t catch up with myself … and that was with alcohol. Every day I would say it, ‘I’ll stop soon. I’ll cut back,'" Simpson added.

After making the major lifestyle change, the blonde beauty has never felt better. "I don't even know that person," she said in a 2023 interview. "That person was not feeling. Now I'm in the world of just feeling everything and, no matter what, even if it's a sad emotion, I get through it quicker and I don't hold on to it. So for me, eliminating alcohol was like eliminating fear."

