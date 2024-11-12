Jessica Simpson Sparks Eric Johnson Divorce Rumors as She Shares Cryptic Post About Her New Album
Jessica Simpson shared a cryptic post, sparking rumors of a possible divorce from husband Eric Johnson.
On Monday, November 11, The Dukes of Hazzard alum took to Instagram to announce her new album release in an interesting way.
“Interviews in my Nashville music room where I unearthed my singular magic,” the “Irresistible” singer wrote while in the studio. “This comeback is personal, it’s an apology to myself for putting up with everything I did not deserve 🎶 🎼 🤍🖤”
Of course, fans quickly read between the lines, speculating that the couple’s marriage might be over.
“Is this J Simp saying she’s single?” one user asked, while another sympathized, “I'm so sorry you went through what you did.”
Some eagle-eyed followers noted recent changes in Simpson's social media habits.
“She stopped posting about him a while ago, and none of her pictures ever have a wedding ring,” another fan wrote.
Simpson and Johnson kicked off their relationship in August 2010 and got engaged just months later.
The couple married in July 2014 and share three children: Maxwell, 12, Ace, 11 and Birdie, 5.
However, fans noticed Johnson’s absence in her posts recently, including a photo of their kids’ back-to-school moment in September, where the patriarch was notably missing.
The couple also didn’t publicly celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary this past July.
"Jessica hasn't been wearing her ring," one source told a news publication. "And there are rumors they are on a break."
However, their relationship hiatus may be more than temporary, as a source close to the couple suggested they could be heading for divorce.
"Their marriage seems to be hanging on by a thread," the insider added.
Meanwhile, another insider suggested that one of the strains on their relationship could be because of the “With You” songstress’ ongoing self-image struggles.
"She doesn't leave the house without professional makeup, and she always looks like she's recovering from some kind of cosmetic procedure," the insider explained.
"He's a relaxed, laid-back guy," the source added, referring to Johnson. "Jessica still has an incredible amount of anxiety around her appearance, and Eric isn't equipped to help her through those issues."
The pair have reportedly grown distant from their “social circle” as well, adding that the “Angels” singer, who has been sober for seven years, has become “reclusive” and may go “days on end” without leaving their home.
Sources spoke to Life & Style.