or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Top Slots > Jessica Simpson
OK LogoTop Slots

Jessica Simpson Sparks Eric Johnson Divorce Rumors as She Shares Cryptic Post About Her New Album

jessica simpson eric johnson reported split
Source: MEGA

Jessica Simpson's cryptic post about her new album sparked divorce rumors with husband Eric Johnson.

By:

Nov. 12 2024, Published 7:33 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Jessica Simpson shared a cryptic post, sparking rumors of a possible divorce from husband Eric Johnson.

On Monday, November 11, The Dukes of Hazzard alum took to Instagram to announce her new album release in an interesting way.

Article continues below advertisement

“Interviews in my Nashville music room where I unearthed my singular magic,” the “Irresistible” singer wrote while in the studio. “This comeback is personal, it’s an apology to myself for putting up with everything I did not deserve 🎶 🎼 🤍🖤”

Article continues below advertisement
jessica simpson eric johnson reported split
Source: @jessicasimpson/Instagram

Jessica Simpson hinted at releasing a new album.

Article continues below advertisement

Of course, fans quickly read between the lines, speculating that the couple’s marriage might be over.

Article continues below advertisement

“Is this J Simp saying she’s single?” one user asked, while another sympathized, “I'm so sorry you went through what you did.”

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @jessicasimpson/Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

Some eagle-eyed followers noted recent changes in Simpson's social media habits.

“She stopped posting about him a while ago, and none of her pictures ever have a wedding ring,” another fan wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

Simpson and Johnson kicked off their relationship in August 2010 and got engaged just months later.

The couple married in July 2014 and share three children: Maxwell, 12, Ace, 11 and Birdie, 5.

Article continues below advertisement
jessica simpson eric johnson reported split
Source: @jessicasimpson/Instagram

The 'Irresistible' singer may have called it quits with her husband.

Article continues below advertisement

However, fans noticed Johnson’s absence in her posts recently, including a photo of their kids’ back-to-school moment in September, where the patriarch was notably missing.

MORE ON:
Jessica Simpson

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The couple also didn’t publicly celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary this past July.

Article continues below advertisement

"Jessica hasn't been wearing her ring," one source told a news publication. "And there are rumors they are on a break."

Article continues below advertisement
jessica simpson eric johnson reported split
Source: MEGA

The couple share three kids — Maxwell, Ace and Birdie.

Article continues below advertisement

However, their relationship hiatus may be more than temporary, as a source close to the couple suggested they could be heading for divorce.

"Their marriage seems to be hanging on by a thread," the insider added.

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, another insider suggested that one of the strains on their relationship could be because of the “With You” songstress’ ongoing self-image struggles.

"She doesn't leave the house without professional makeup, and she always looks like she's recovering from some kind of cosmetic procedure," the insider explained.

Article continues below advertisement
jessica simpson eric johnson reported split
Source: MEGA

The duo tied the knot in 2014.

Article continues below advertisement

"He's a relaxed, laid-back guy," the source added, referring to Johnson. "Jessica still has an incredible amount of anxiety around her appearance, and Eric isn't equipped to help her through those issues."

Article continues below advertisement

The pair have reportedly grown distant from their “social circle” as well, adding that the “Angels” singer, who has been sober for seven years, has become “reclusive” and may go “days on end” without leaving their home.

Sources spoke to Life & Style.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.