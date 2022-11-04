Jessica Simpson's Fans Concerned As They Believe Singer 'Can Barely Speak' In Latest Video: 'Something Is Wrong Here'
Jessica Simpson's fans are yet again worried that something is wrong with the singer.
In a new clip, which was posted on Thursday, November 3, the "With You" songstress, 42, showed off her youngest daughter's room.
"Hi, I'm Jessica Simpson and welcome to my daughter Birdie's room, designed by Pottery Barn Kids and a little bit of me," she said. "I was really drawn to the geometric prints and color scheme. This really to me is Birdie's personality. Thank you everyone for checking out the adorable room of Birdie Mae Johnson."
"'I just really don’t think that there’s any risk you can’t take.' - @jessicasimpson 🦋 Take a sneak peek into the singer’s bold, playful room for 3-year-old daughter Birdie," she captioned the video clip.
But fans were appalled at how she sounded. One person wrote, "Wtf happened to her face. She can barely speak. Shame," while another said, "Something is wrong here."
A third user stated, "Please tell me I'm not the only one that hears her voice being totally slow...is she ok?!?!" while a fourth added, "Why does she talk like that now .. it’s just strange, it’s in every video of her talking. Like she is trying really hard to get the words right."
This is hardly the first time Simpson's followers have said something about her posts.
As OK! previously reported, the blonde beauty showed off some cute boots via Instagram, but fans were only focused on her recent weight loss.
One person wrote, "I’m so curious. Is keeping your weight off torture? Seems like a lot of work. I assume no drinking…no carbs…." while another added, "please eat a cheeseburger
A third person declared, "Her body use to be so hot!! Nice an thic!!! Now all trash 🗑," while a fourth user exclaimed, "Your way too thin !!! I think your beautiful come on put on a few pounds 🙁."
Earlier this year, the mom-of-three — she shares daughters Maxwell, Birdie and son Ace with Eric Johnson — boasted about how she feels amazing since shedding some pounds.
"I have gained and lost 100lbs 3x so I never thought this moment could or would happen, but I’m finally spring breakin’ wearin’ a BIKINI!!!!!! Hard work Determination Self Love I enjoyed a good proud cry today 💪🏼☀️💛," she wrote at the time.