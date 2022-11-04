Jessica Simpson's Fans Concerned As They Believe Singer 'Can Barely Speak' In Latest Video: 'Something Is Wrong Here'

Jessica Simpson's fans are yet again worried that something is wrong with the singer.

In a new clip, which was posted on Thursday, November 3, the "With You" songstress, 42, showed off her youngest daughter's room.

"Hi, I'm Jessica Simpson and welcome to my daughter Birdie's room, designed by Pottery Barn Kids and a little bit of me," she said. "I was really drawn to the geometric prints and color scheme. This really to me is Birdie's personality. Thank you everyone for checking out the adorable room of Birdie Mae Johnson."