Jessica Simpson
So Adorbs! Jessica Simpson's Kids' Cutest Moments: Photos

jessica simpson kids cutest pics pp
Source: @jessicasimpson/instagram
By:

Oct. 28 2022

All the cuteness! Jessica Simpson is a proud mom-of-three and she shows it!

The "I Wanna Love You Forever" shares daughters Maxwell Drew, 10, Birdie Mae, 3, and 9-year-old son Ace Knute with hubby Eric Johnson, and never fails to take to Instagram to share the sweetest family snapshots of her adorable brood.

Scroll through the gallery below to see some of Simpson's children's cutest photos.

A Day At The Lake

jessica simpson kids cutest pics
Source: @jessicasimpson/instagram

The happy mama lounged on the lake with her two oldest kiddos in July. The kids were decked out in life vests while the singer relaxed in a red bikini top and trendy, white-framed sunglasses.

All Smiles

jessica simpson kids cutest pics
Source: @jessicasimpson/instagram

Little Birdie looked every bit an angel as she cheesed for the camera in this sweet snapshot.

"A Birdie smile to brighten your Sunday 💛" the 42-year-old wrote next to the snap.

First Day Of School

jessica simpson kids cutest pics
Source: @jessicasimpson/instagram

Maxwell put her arm around her younger brother as they posed for a picture before school.

"These two had an amazing first day of school! I’m so proud!" the singer captioned the post. "Heart is full. Growin’ up and ownin’ it. Happy kiddos."

Christmas Present Fun

jessica simpson kids cutest pics
Source: @jessicasimpson/instagram

Maxwell and Birdie were surprised beyond belief at their special Christmas presents.

A Little Model

jessica simpson kids cutest pics
Source: @jessicasimpson/instagram

Birdie modeled a cute 'fit by Jessica Simpson Style, Dolce & Gabbana and Alexander McQueen this Halloween season.

Plushies Galore

jessica simpson kids cutest pics
Source: @jessicasimpson/instagram

Maxwell cuddled up with a bed full of Squishmallow plushies on her 10th birthday.

"How is my first born, best news of my life, and best friend already 10yrs old?!?" Jessica playfully lamented in the caption. "We had a magical weekend following her lead of rotating friends and family."

Best Friends Forever

jessica simpson kids cutest pics
Source: @jessicasimpson/instagram

Maxwell and North West posed for pics at "Camp North" as they celebrated Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's firstborn daughter's birthday.

Swimming Lessons

jessica simpson kids cutest pics
Source: @jessicasimpson/instagram

Jessica and Birdie hit the pool for a relaxing mother-daughter swim session this past May. "Pool yogis," she wrong alongside the photo.

