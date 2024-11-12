or
Jessica Simpson's Friend Talked to Divorce Lawyer About Singer's Marriage to Eric Johnson as Split Rumors Heat Up: Source

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson married in 2010.

By:

Nov. 12 2024, Published 5:43 p.m. ET

The writing may be on the wall for Jessica Simpson and husband Eric Johnson.

After months of split rumors, an insider spilled to a news outlet that one of the singer's friends contacted a divorce lawyer in late October to discuss the couple's marriage.

A new report claimed two of Jessica Simpson's confidantes have spoken to divorce lawyers amid rumors about her marriage to Eric Johnson.

It's unclear if the pal reached out to the attorney on their own or was asked to do by Simpson, 44, but the report clarified the fashion designer herself has not spoken to any divorce lawyer.

In addition, a member from the blonde beauty's team contacted a second lawyer in Los Angeles about the situation, but the details of that meeting are also unknown.

As OK! reported, the mom-of-three sparked split rumors earlier this year, as she ditched her wedding rings in countless social media photos.

Though the buzz died down, it popped up again this week when Simpson posted a cryptic quote on Instagram while teasing new songs.

"Interviews in my Nashville music room where I unearth my singular magic," she captioned a photo of herself. "This comeback is personal, it's an apology to myself for putting up with everything I did not deserve."

The singer doesn't always wear her wedding ring in social media photos.

The gossip even made its way to sister Ashlee Simpson, who was asked by a photographer about the gossip on Monday, November 11, while in Beverly Hills.

"Is it true? Do you know?" the paparazzi asked, to which the "Shadow" crooner, 40, replied, "No."

It's unclear if Ashlee was referring to the first or second question.

Jessica Simpson

The spouses share two daughters and one son.

Jessica and the former NFL star, 45, have endured a few bumps in the road since tying the knot in 2010, with one source previously revealing that the spouses believe couples counseling saved their marriage.

The athlete also stuck by her side throughout her alcohol addiction, something she revealed in 2020.

Fans thought the singer's Monday, November 11, Instagram post was hinting at a split.

In 2021, the "Irresistible" crooner bravely shared an old photo of herself from when she hit rock bottom to note she's been sober since that day.

"This person in the early morning of Nov 1, 2017 is an unrecognizable version of myself. I had so much self-discovery to unlock and explore," she shared on social media. "I knew in this very moment I would allow myself to take back my light, show victory over my internal battle of self-respect, and brave this world with piercing clarity."

Jessica marked the anniversary this year by penning alongside a snap, "7 yrs ago today, I walked myself into the light of being alcohol-free 🤍."

Simpson was married to Nick Lachey from 2002 to 2006.

TMZ reported on Simpson's pals reaching out to divorce lawyers.

