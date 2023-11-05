OK Magazine
Jessica Simpson Stuns in Sultry Red Outfit for Night Out After Celebrating 6 Years of Sobriety: Photos

By:

Nov. 5 2023, Published 2:57 p.m. ET

Jessica Simpson showed off her hot bod in her latest Instagram post!

On Saturday, November 4, the blonde beauty uploaded a series of photos of herself all dressed up for a night out.

Jessica Simpson is married to Eric Johnson.

“What’s yours will find you when you least expect it ✨,” she wrote alongside the image of herself posing in the red satin formfitting mini dress.

The star — who shares daughters Maxwell Drew, 11, and Birdie Mae, 4, and son Ace Knute, 10, with husband Eric Johnson — paired the garment with knee high black boots and a feathered black purse. She wore a pink lip and a smokey eye as her blonde locks flowed in a straight style.

Fans raved over the look in the celeb's comments section.

“Gorgeous ❤️🔥🔥,” one user wrote, while another said,” HOT 🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️.”

Jessica Simpson is a mother-of-three.

“Wow you are so s--- Jessica, you are perfect,” a third person penned, while a fourth added, “Irresistible 🔥.”

While many were praising Simpson for sultry snaps, one person chose to shame the “I Wanna Love You Forever” singer for her recent weight loss.

“Gain some weight,” the user rudely penned.

As OK! previously reported, the seductive images came just days after the mother-of-three celebrated six years of sobriety. In honor of the milestone, Simpson reposted an upload from two years prior, which featured a photo from 2017 before she decided to cut out all her former vices.

“This person in the early morning of Nov 1, 2017 is an unrecognizable version of myself. I had so much self-discovery to unlock and explore,” she said about the throwback photo.

Jessica Simpson founded her own fashion brand.

“I knew in this very moment I would allow myself to take back my light, show victory over my internal battle of self-respect and brave this world with piercing clarity. Personally, to do this I needed to stop drinking alcohol because it kept my mind and heart circling in the same direction and quite honestly, I was exhausted,” she added.

Social media users often comment on Jessica Simpson's recent weight loss.

“I wanted to feel the pain so I could carry it like a badge of honor. I wanted to live as a leader does and break cycles to advance forward — never looking back with regret and remorse over any choice I have made and would make for the rest of my time here within this beautiful world. I can’t believe it has been 4yrs!" the fashion designer continued. "It feels like maybe 2. I think that is a good thing. Ha. There is so much stigma around the word alcoholism or the label of an alcoholic. The real work that needed to be done in my life was to actually accept failure, pain, brokenness and self-sabotage.”

Source: OK!

She concluded by expressing what she believed really led her down a negative path.

“The drinking wasn’t the issue. I was. I didn’t love myself. I didn’t respect my own power. Today I do. I have made nice with the fears and I have accepted the parts of my life that are just sad. I own my personal power with soulful courage. I am wildly honest and comfortably open. I am free,” she wrote.

