Jessica Simpson Bashed by Haters for Unrecognizable Appearance in Recent Photoshoot: 'Doesn't Look Like Her at All'
Fans are begging Jessica Simpson to enter her natural era.
A recent photoshoot once again left the 43-year-old at the center of online hate after many social media users could hardly recognize her due to her seemingly airbrushed, stoic appearance.
The photos were featured in the print issue of Footwear News — and shared to the magazine's Instagram account — ahead of Simpson being honored with the Icon Award at the 37th annual FN Achievement Awards on Wednesday, November 29.
"Jessica Simpson is entering her icon era," the caption of a post highlighting the "I Wanna Love You Forever" singer's achievement read, additionally sharing a snippet of her interview about what receiving the award means to her.
"An icon is someone who is not afraid to take risks. And often, their choices don’t make sense in the immediate, but they’re part of an enlightened understanding of the big picture. It’s someone who transcends a particular time or place and defines a moment," the singer and fashion designer expressed.
While the award was meant to draw positive attention toward Simpson's successful career, the post seemed to have missed the mark, as the comments section was filled with an abundance of haters criticizing the "When You Told Me You Loved Me" singer's unrecognizable features.
"She's also entering her 'that doesn’t look like Jessica Simpson' era it appears," one internet troll mocked, as another admitted, "I like her but gosh the Photoshop here is so much that it doesn't even look like her."
"I had no clue who this was at first😮," a third hater confessed, while a fourth reiterated, "doesn't look like her AT ALL," and a fifth complained: "The Photoshopped look is frustrating. This isn’t what she actually looks like. No one looks like this in real life."
Despite receiving loads of criticism, there were still some fans of Simpson who hyped their idol up, with one admirer gushing, "She's one of my favorite people. I love her, everything about her. She’s pretty, I love your style, her singing."
"She doesn’t look like young Jessica, but as with the rest of us ladies, she has aged and had kids, then got onto a diet/exercise regiment. Y'all need to lay off her," a second fan demanded, while a third exclaimed, "She’s BEEN an icon!!!!!!"
During the interview, Simpson elaborated on what being an icon means to her, noting her belief that anyone could be inspiring if they put their mind to it.
"I feel like a lot of people need to believe in themselves more, that they can be iconic," she expressed, noting: "It’s rare when an icon comes along, because so many people are just controlled by fear."