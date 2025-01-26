Jessica Simpson and Jessica Alba Are 'Leaning' on Each Other Amid 'Very Sad' and 'Hard' Splits

It looks like Jessica Simpson and Jessica Alba are helping each other navigate their respective splits.

“It’s a very sad and hard time for both of them right now as they grapple with everything so having each other to lean on has been something of a saving grace,” an insider dished of the two Hollywood starlets. “As you can imagine things have been rocky in both their marriages for a while, this isn’t something that’s suddenly come on for either of them, so they’ve needed friends to talk about this with.”

“Simpson has always looked up to Alba, she thinks she’s just amazing, so she really appreciated being able to go to her for advice,” the insider said of the “With You” singer, 44. who announced she and Eric Johnson are currently separated. “She’s still making her own mind up and making her own choices, but having Alba as a sounding board has been great. They live near each other so they can get together for walks and lunches and lately they’ve been having some fun sleepovers too.”