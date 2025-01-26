Jessica Simpson and Jessica Alba Are 'Leaning' on Each Other Amid 'Very Sad' and 'Hard' Splits
It looks like Jessica Simpson and Jessica Alba are helping each other navigate their respective splits.
“It’s a very sad and hard time for both of them right now as they grapple with everything so having each other to lean on has been something of a saving grace,” an insider dished of the two Hollywood starlets. “As you can imagine things have been rocky in both their marriages for a while, this isn’t something that’s suddenly come on for either of them, so they’ve needed friends to talk about this with.”
“Simpson has always looked up to Alba, she thinks she’s just amazing, so she really appreciated being able to go to her for advice,” the insider said of the “With You” singer, 44. who announced she and Eric Johnson are currently separated. “She’s still making her own mind up and making her own choices, but having Alba as a sounding board has been great. They live near each other so they can get together for walks and lunches and lately they’ve been having some fun sleepovers too.”
For her part, Alba, 43, confirmed she and Cash Warren are no longer together after 16 years of marriage.
"I've been on a journey of self-realization and transformation for years — both as an individual and in partnership with Cash. I'm proud of how we've grown in our marriage over the last 20 years and it's now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals," the brunette babe wrote on Instagram in January.
"We are moving forward with love, kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family," the Dark Angel alum continued. "Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time."
After Simpson was seen without her wedding ring, she finally released a statement about her marriage.
"Eric and I have been living separately navigating a painful situation in our marriage," the singer said in a statement to Entertainment Tonight on January 13. "Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them. We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way, and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family."
According to the insider, the MTV alum and the actress are going to “dip their toes back in the social scene [and] you can expect some girls nights out, too.”
