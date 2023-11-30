Jessica Simpson's Kids 'Know What It's Like to Miss Her' as She Spends Half Her Time in Nashville Working on New Music
Jessica Simpson's kids miss their mama.
While in attendance at the 37th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards in New York City, where she was honored with the Icon Award, the 43-year-old opened up about what it's like partially living on opposite coasts from her husband and their three children.
"I'm back and forth a lot so now they know what it’s like to miss me and I feel very loved," Simpson explained to a news publication at the Wednesday, November 29, event of her and Eric Johnson's kids — son Ace Knute, 10, as well as daughters Maxwell Drew, 11, and Birdie Mae, 4.
The "I Wanna Love You Forever" singer has been splitting her time between Nashville and Los Angeles, where her family lives, ever since she began working on new music in Tennessee's capital after a 13-year hiatus from the industry.
Her husband and children were able to join the blonde beauty in Nashville for the summer, however, they had to head back to L.A. upon the start of the new school year a few months back.
"They helped me find a house [in Nashville], we all moved there, they picked their rooms, that type of stuff, but they’re in school so I have two weeks [in Nashville], two weeks home," Simpson explained of how the fashion designer divides her time to ensure she prioritizes both her career and her family.
Explaining why she's been juggling her time while Johnson spends the majority of his in California, the mom-of-three explained: "He's with the kids. I had to have somebody with the kids."
Luckily, Simpson seems to be able to do it all — which is why her award on Wednesday night was well-deserved.
Ahead of the elegant event, the "When You Told Me You Loved Me" vocalist informed Footwear News what the word "icon" means to her, noting her belief that anyone can be one with the right kind of willpower and motivation, as OK! previously reported.
"An icon is someone who is not afraid to take risks. And often, their choices don’t make sense in the immediate, but they’re part of an enlightened understanding of the big picture. It’s someone who transcends a particular time or place and defines a moment," Simpson expressed.
People spoke to Simpson at the 37th Annual FN Achievement Awards in New York City on Wednesday.