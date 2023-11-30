Jessica Simpson's Kids 'Know What It's Like to Miss Her' as She Spends Half Her Time in Nashville Working on New Music

"I'm back and forth a lot so now they know what it’s like to miss me and I feel very loved," Simpson explained to a news publication at the Wednesday, November 29, event of her and Eric Johnson's kids — son Ace Knute, 10, as well as daughters Maxwell Drew, 11, and Birdie Mae, 4.

The "I Wanna Love You Forever" singer has been splitting her time between Nashville and Los Angeles, where her family lives, ever since she began working on new music in Tennessee's capital after a 13-year hiatus from the industry.