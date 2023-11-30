Jessica Simpson Shows Off Lavish Lifestyle by Flying on a Private Jet With Her Friends: Photos
Jessica Simpson is flying high — on a private jet!
The "With You" singer, 43, took to Instagram on Wednesday, November 29, to share photos of herself, her mother, Tina Simpson and a few of her girlfriends boarding a lavish private airplane.
"Oh this is ladies’ flight ✈️," Simpson — who rocked a glamorous fur coat and large sunglasses for the excursion — wrote alongside the pictures of her crew posing in front of the jetliner before taking off for their trip.
The former Newlyweds star — who shares daughter Maxwell, 11, son Ace, 10, and daughter Birdie, 4, with husband Eric Johnson — has been feeling herself more than ever, constantly taking to social media to show off her fabulous outfits and her slim figure.
A large part of Simpson's happiness has been getting sober, which she officially did in 2017.
"I don't even know that person," she said during a recent interview at the Footwear News Achievement Awards in New York City of herself when she was drinking. "That person was not feeling. Now I'm in the world of just feeling everything and, no matter what, even if it's a sad emotion, I get through it quicker and I don't hold on to it. So for me, eliminating alcohol was like eliminating fear."
The "Public Affair" vocalist recently celebrated her sobriety by sharing a photo from the day she decided to make the major life change. "This person in the early morning of Nov 1, 2017 is an unrecognizable version of myself. I had so much self-discovery to unlock and explore," she wrote.
"I knew in this very moment I would allow myself to take back my light, show victory over my internal battle of self-respect and brave this world with piercing clarity. Personally, to do this I needed to stop drinking alcohol because it kept my mind and heart circling in the same direction and quite honestly, I was exhausted," Simpson continued.
Another plus about completely cutting out booze? The former reality star and her husband, 44, have reportedly not fought at all. "She’s totally recalibrated her life from top to bottom," an insider claimed.
"Her life has totally changed for the better in so many ways and not just physically,” the source spilled. “They used to bicker a lot when she drank. Now they’ve learned to communicate better. Jessica is in touch with her feelings and not hiding behind booze anymore. They cuddle a lot more as opposed to sitting on opposite ends of the couch with a wine glass or tumbler of liquor."