Jessica Simpson Bashed for Looking Like a 'Deer Stuck in Headlights' While Showing Off Her Shoe Collection: 'Change It Up a Bit'
Does Jessica Simpson need a modeling lesson?
On Friday, November 24, the pop sensation shared a mirror selfie in a multi-colored leather jacket as she showed off her large shoe collection behind her.
“Black Friday @jessicasimpsonstyle shoooooeeeeessssss,” she wrote, promoting her fashion brands sale.
While some left comments about the products, including Jersey Shore’s Snooki, who wrote, “My entire shoe closet is you queen,” many focused on the way Simpson posed in the snap.
“Love ya Jessica but you've gotta stop looking like a deer stuck in headlights. Please change it up a bit. A smile, a tilted head or something. You're too pretty to be playing Wednesday Adams all day,” one user penned, bashing the singer for her pouty facial expression, while another added, “Her face looks weird.”
A third hater ranted, “I’m so sorry but it’s ridiculous. You’re a 43-year-old mother of 3. That’s a beautiful thing. You look silly,” they then added, “What would be really awesome is if you posted a natural picture of yourself smiling and being normal. That’s the Jessica everyone loves. That’s the REAL Jessica.”
Another user wondered, “Why can’t I make out this picture? Just doesn’t look right. What am I missing?”
Other followers focused on Simpson’s weight, which is often a topic brought up in her comments section since the musician recently shed a significant amount of pounds.
“Make Jessica THICK again,” one person said, while a second suggested she looked like a skeleton, calling her, “skelator.”
However, hotel heiress Paris Hilton had nothing but love for the blonde beauty, writing, “😍.”
As OK! previously reported, Simpson recently celebrated six years of sobriety. The mother-of-three — who shares Maxwell, Ace and Birdie with husband Eric Johnson — reposted her upload about being four years sober to commemorate her accomplishment.
After the milestone, a source told Star that Simpson’s marriage to the NFL alum has become stronger since she ditched booze.
“She’s totally recalibrated her life from top to bottom,” the insider spilled. “Health, fitness, romance, parenting, work — and it makes her so proud."
“Her life has totally changed for the better in so many ways and not just physically,” the source noted before mentioning Simpson’s almost decade long marriage. “They used to bicker a lot when she drank. Now they’ve learned to communicate better. Jessica is in touch with her feelings and not hiding behind booze anymore.”
“They cuddle a lot more as opposed to sitting on opposite ends of the couch with a wine glass or tumbler of liquor," they explained.
According to the insider, the Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica star is also more present for her children.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“Her connection with her kids and ability to be a good mom when she’s sober versus under the influence is like night and day,” the source revealed. “The kids have been a huge motivation not to go back to those old habits when she was way less switched on with them and not giving them her full attention.”
“It puts her recovery into perspective,” they added. “It’s a huge reminder of what she’s accomplished and why it’s so important never to slip back into that dark old world ever again. Jessica learned tools to combat cravings and fill her time with more healthy habits. The big fog finally lifted and she’s not looked back since.”