Jessica Simpson Shows Off New Show-Stopping Lips Despite Eric Johnson's Concern About Her Over Doing Injections

Jessica Simpson is certainly feeling herself as of late. As the blonde babe continues to enjoy her romantic Mexican getaway with husband Eric Johnson, she shared a beaming selfie, which seemed to spark concern among her followers.

With a larger-than-usual top lip, which was complimented by what appeared to be an enlarged bottom lip, Simpson smiled for the camera while showing off her tiny frame. Holding the camera up from a bird's eye view, she looked up as she showed off her outfit for the day, which included a strapless pink bikini top and blue jeans.