OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Jessica Simpson
OK LogoNEWS

Jessica Simpson Shows Off New Show-Stopping Lips Despite Eric Johnson's Concern About Her Over Doing Injections

jessica simpson new lips leave fans concerned pp
Source: mega
By:

Aug. 29 2022, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Jessica Simpson is certainly feeling herself as of late. As the blonde babe continues to enjoy her romantic Mexican getaway with husband Eric Johnson, she shared a beaming selfie, which seemed to spark concern among her followers.

With a larger-than-usual top lip, which was complimented by what appeared to be an enlarged bottom lip, Simpson smiled for the camera while showing off her tiny frame. Holding the camera up from a bird's eye view, she looked up as she showed off her outfit for the day, which included a strapless pink bikini top and blue jeans.

Article continues below advertisement
jessica simpson new lips leave fans concerned
Source: @jessicasimpson/instagram

And while her followers often comment on her concerning shrinking size, this time around, they honed in on the seemingly obvious work she had done to her lips.

FROM BUBBLY POP SINGER TO POWERFUL BUSINESSWOMAN: RELIVE JESSICA SIMPSON'S CAREER TRANSFORMATION IN PHOTOS

"Those lips are not you," one critic commented on her recent selfie posted to Instagram. Another added, "Omg the lip. Needs to go. She is so beautiful why," as a third echoed, "Wish you would have not injected your lips."

Article continues below advertisement
jessica simpson new lips leave fans concerned
Source: @jessicasimpson/instagram

Simpson's appearance has been a hot topic as of late, but she appears to be happier than ever with her look. Nevertheless, it seems her love for herself has driven a wedge between her and her hubby.

OK! exclusively reported the coparents have been arguing over Simpson's obsession with her looks, with an insider noting Johnson even expressed his upset with her going overboard on lip injections.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

“Jessica is preoccupied with plastic surgery, and it’s putting a real strain on things with Eric,” dished the source. “They love each other dearly, but it hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing. There’s a lot of fighting.”

FANS SPEECHLESS OVER JESSICA SIMPSON'S SHRINKING FRAME IN LATEST PHOTO

While Simpson’s laughing off his concerns, it’s only making matters worse, said the source. "Eric can’t stand lip injections, and he’s begged his wife to stop getting them, but she just brushes him off. She doesn’t seem to realize how serious he is."

Article continues below advertisement
jessica simpson new lips leave fans concerned
Source: @jessicasimpson/instagram

Concluded the insider: "It’s actually driving a big wedge between them."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2022 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.