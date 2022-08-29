Jessica Simpson Shows Off New Show-Stopping Lips Despite Eric Johnson's Concern About Her Over Doing Injections
Jessica Simpson is certainly feeling herself as of late. As the blonde babe continues to enjoy her romantic Mexican getaway with husband Eric Johnson, she shared a beaming selfie, which seemed to spark concern among her followers.
With a larger-than-usual top lip, which was complimented by what appeared to be an enlarged bottom lip, Simpson smiled for the camera while showing off her tiny frame. Holding the camera up from a bird's eye view, she looked up as she showed off her outfit for the day, which included a strapless pink bikini top and blue jeans.
And while her followers often comment on her concerning shrinking size, this time around, they honed in on the seemingly obvious work she had done to her lips.
"Those lips are not you," one critic commented on her recent selfie posted to Instagram. Another added, "Omg the lip. Needs to go. She is so beautiful why," as a third echoed, "Wish you would have not injected your lips."
Simpson's appearance has been a hot topic as of late, but she appears to be happier than ever with her look. Nevertheless, it seems her love for herself has driven a wedge between her and her hubby.
OK! exclusively reported the coparents have been arguing over Simpson's obsession with her looks, with an insider noting Johnson even expressed his upset with her going overboard on lip injections.
“Jessica is preoccupied with plastic surgery, and it’s putting a real strain on things with Eric,” dished the source. “They love each other dearly, but it hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing. There’s a lot of fighting.”
While Simpson’s laughing off his concerns, it’s only making matters worse, said the source. "Eric can’t stand lip injections, and he’s begged his wife to stop getting them, but she just brushes him off. She doesn’t seem to realize how serious he is."
Concluded the insider: "It’s actually driving a big wedge between them."