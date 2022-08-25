Jessica Simpson Flaunts Fit Figure As Inner Circle Grows Worried About Body Image Issues
All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.
Let the good times roll!
Jessica Simpson announced her brand, Jessica Simpson Style, has launched a roller skate collection, but fans were more focused on the 42-year-old's questionable healthy habits after seeing a new campaign photo.
The singer comically captioned her Instagram about the collection's debut, stating, "don’t be a Hater, be a Roller Skater. Introducing the @jessicasimpsonstyle roller skates! Who needs to walk when you can roll…I promise I’m wheely good at this."
And while fans are in full support of the business women's successful ventures, they want to make sure the superstar is maintaining a healthy lifestyle as well.
FANS SPEECHLESS OVER JESSICA SIMPSON'S SHRINKING FRAME IN LATEST PHOTO
OK! recently reported the blonde bombshell's ongoing struggle with body image after news broke that the singer lost over 100 pounds on three separate occasions.
"It's hard to not see your flaws first, [but] I think that, as a society, things are changing. And that's great because every body's being celebrated," stated Simpson. "So I understand the mentality of all women, and I understand loving where you're at or wanting more, or wanting something better. I understand that."
However, with an abundance of the fashion designer's social media images showing off skin and bones, her followers are starting to wonder if Simpson has taken her fitness journey a bit too far.
JESSICA SIMPSON DUBS HERSELF HER 'OWN BEST FRIEND' AS SHE RINGS IN 42ND BIRTHDAY
Among commenters thoughts were repeated phrases of the singer being "too skinny" and "needing to eat more."
At the same time, other fans seem to be enthusiastically impressed by the mother-of-three's toned body.
"What is your workout regime these days? You look great!" asked one commenter. Another stated, "We're going to need this leg routine."
The "I Wanna Love You Forever" singer has been enjoying some sweet summer time fun, after spending July 4th weekend with family on Lake Austin in Texas and even hitting Camp North to celebrate Kim Kardashian's daughter North West's ninth birthday.
Simpson has not given into fan's body-related messages, and seems to be doing just fine according to what she's shared with the public eye.