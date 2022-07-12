Self Love! Jessica Simpson Dubs Herself Her 'Own Best Friend' As She Rings In 42nd Birthday
Nobody knows how to celebrate Jessica Simpson better than herself! The former Newlyweds star rang in her 42nd birthday by penning a loving tribute to herself on Instagram on Monday, July 12.
"Oh lil Mrs 42 look at you leanin’ into the moonbeams to recharge and radiate a purposeful glowing heart," Simpson wrote alongside a chic photo of herself in a black dress in the moonlight.
"I am very proud of my faith, resilience and strength over the last 4 decades. Everything in my life that has or hasn’t happened yet makes turning 42 very exciting because I know what it takes personally to remain inside of DETERMINED PATIENCE," the Dukes of Hazard actress continued.
"I know myself and I do love her very much," Simpson noted. "I know my purpose and I must say that ladies and gents I am equipped to waltz within every dream I own confidently. I am humbled and honored to finally be my own best friend."
The pop star spent her special day soaking up the sun while at a lake with husband Eric Johnson and their kids, Maxwell, 10, Ace, 9, and Birdie, 3. The family-of-five went out on a boat to do some jet skiing and partake in other water activities.
"We asked the kids where they wanted to go for their summer trip and out of everywhere, they chose Texas to be with their cousins," Simpson captioned multiple adorable snaps of her brood via Instagram. "It was a sentimental and nostalgic blast of a week. Settled into summer feeling good."
As OK! exclusively reported, while Simpson may have been feeling her best rocking her tiny little red bikini for the family getaway, her inner circle has been concerned about the blonde beauty's shrinking size.
“There are fears she’s taking dieting too far,” the source told OK! “No one wants to see her risk her health. It looks like Jessica’s lost another 50 pounds [since then], and she still thinks she could stand to lose another five. She thinks she’s finally starting to look good, which is alarming."