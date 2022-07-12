Nobody knows how to celebrate Jessica Simpson better than herself! The former Newlyweds star rang in her 42nd birthday by penning a loving tribute to herself on Instagram on Monday, July 12.

"Oh lil Mrs 42 look at you leanin’ into the moonbeams to recharge and radiate a purposeful glowing heart," Simpson wrote alongside a chic photo of herself in a black dress in the moonlight.

