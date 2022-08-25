Jessica Simpson Strips Down In Sexy Bikini As She Enjoys Romantic Vacation With Husband Eric Johnson

In another post, the "Public Affair" vocalist gushed over her former NFL star hubby. "The sun is settin’ on the most romantic, sexy and well deserved (if I do day so myself) Mexican getaway with my forever lover @ericjohnsonalrighhhht," she captioned the Wednesday, August 24, post.

"Awww I will miss this, but I will be bringin’ home a lot of extra passion for everyone and everything that is for sure. Adios Cabo San Lucas 🏝☀️🌊💋🤍" the former reality star penned.