Jessica Simpson Strips Down In Sexy Bikini As She Enjoys Romantic Vacation With Husband Eric Johnson
Jessica Simpson has been enjoying her alone time with husband Eric Johnson. The fashion designer took to Instagram on Thursday, August 25, to show off her vacation ready bikini body as she and her man relaxed while on a getaway without their kids Maxwell, 10, Ace, 9, and Birdie,3.
"Without 3 kids needing me to hurry, I had the time to accessorize the bikini 😜 it is the little things that make me happy (finally, the @jessicasimpsonstyle Dany is in my fav color- LEOPARD)," Simpson captioned the sultry snap of herself in a brown belted two piece suit.
In another post, the "Public Affair" vocalist gushed over her former NFL star hubby. "The sun is settin’ on the most romantic, sexy and well deserved (if I do day so myself) Mexican getaway with my forever lover @ericjohnsonalrighhhht," she captioned the Wednesday, August 24, post.
"Awww I will miss this, but I will be bringin’ home a lot of extra passion for everyone and everything that is for sure. Adios Cabo San Lucas 🏝☀️🌊💋🤍" the former reality star penned.
Simpson and Johnson have been married since 2014 after meeting at a party thrown by mutual friends. In the years since, the two have relished in family life with their three kids and often show off their adventures on social media.
As the blonde beauty continues to enjoy life with her brood, people in her inner circle have people increasingly concerned with her shrinking size.
As OK! exclusively reported, Simpson's friends and family have been worried she may be taking her restrictive eating habits to a new level. “There are fears she’s taking dieting too far,” the source explained. “No one wants to see her risk her health.”
“It looks like Jessica’s lost another 50 pounds [since then], and she still thinks she could stand to lose another five,” the insider dished about Simpson. “She thinks she’s finally starting to look good, which is alarming.”
“Most days, Jessica only eats one small meal and calls it intermittent fasting. So even though she’s not getting enough nutrition, she’s convinced it’s healthy. She’s determined to lose more weight," the source noted.