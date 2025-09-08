or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Jessica Simpson
NEWS

'Single' Jessica Simpson Can't Decide Which Celebrity Is 'Sexiest' at 2025 MTV VMAs: 'A Lot of Hotties'

Photo of Jessica Simpson.
Source: MEGA

Jessica Simpson announced her separation from Eric Johnson in January 2025.

Profile Image

Sept. 7 2025, Published 9:39 p.m. ET

Sept. 7 2025, Published 9:39 p.m. ET
Jessica Simpson was on the prowl at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards.

The "I Wanna Love You Forever" singer admitted there are too many hot guys in Hollywood to count as she spoke to reporters on the red carpet at UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y., on Sunday, September 7.

During a red carpet interview, Simpson couldn't decide after being asked who she thinks should win People's Sexiest Man Alive this year.

MORE ON:
Jessica Simpson

Image of Jessica Simpson admitted she's 'single' on the 2025 MTV VMAs red carpet.
Source: MEGA

Jessica Simpson admitted she's 'single' on the 2025 MTV VMAs red carpet.

"I mean, there are a lot of people who are s---," The Dukes of Hazzard star admitted almost a year after announcing her separation from estranged husband Eric Johnson back in January.

"I'm single, so everybody's s--- right now," Simpson noted while letting out a laugh.

Eventually, the blonde beauty listed the names of Charlie Hunnam, James Franco and Jamie Dornan as her top choices.

Simpson emphasized: "There are a lot of hotties… There are a lot of cute guys out there."

More to come...

