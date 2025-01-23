or
Jessica Simpson Stuns While Modeling Tight Swimsuits Following Shocking Split From Eric Johnson: Watch

jessica simpson swimsuit modeling after eric johnson split
Source: MEGA

Jessica Simpson modeled her latest clothing collection after her shocking split from Eric Johnson.

By:

Jan. 23 2025, Published 7:13 a.m. ET

Jessica Simpson is embracing her life post-breakup!

In a recent Instagram video, the singer gave fans a sneak peek of her latest looks from her Walmart collection following her split from husband Eric Johnson.

Source: @jessicasimpson/Instagram
The promo clip kicked off with Simpson wearing a chic white crochet dress, paired with a brown shoulder bag. She completed the look with gold layered necklaces and vibrant wrist bangles, adding the perfect touch to her first outfit.

jessica simpson models swimsuits after shocking split
Source: @jessicasimpson/Instagram

The 'Irresistible' singer married Eric Johnson in July 2014.

“New season, new styles! Our latest collection available exclusively at @walmart,” she captioned the post.

Next up, the “Irresistible” singer stunned in a denim polo top paired with crisp white shorts, accessorized with a bold red belt and a silver wristband.

The video also showed an adorable moment with her youngest daughter, Birdie, as the two rocked matching yellow swimsuits and boots.

The singer shares three kids — Maxwell Drew, Ace and Birdie — with Johnson.

jessica simpson stuns in swimsuits post split eric johnson
Source: @jessicasimpson/Instagram

The former flames share three kids.

Later on, Simpson kicked back in a hammock, looking effortlessly chic in a flowing white and blue maxi dress.

Jessica Simpson

The new ad sparked a range of reactions from her fans.

“Such a beautiful lady. I wish she would sing again,” one follower wrote, while another excitedly commented, “You better serve in that golden one-piece!”

“I love her line,” a third fan gushed, while a fourth added, “Wow, can’t wait! Hope you’re doing well, Jessica!! You’re so loved by your fans ❤️.”

On the flip side, not everyone was impressed. One fan quipped, “God, lol, she thinks she's 16 😂,” while another pointed out, “What in the cheek filler is going on here?”

jessica simpson shows off swimsuits after eric johnson breakup
Source: @jessicasimpson/Instagram

The singer stunned in a golden yellow one-piece swimwear.

The Blonde Ambition’s new collection, which she described as blending “Cali-boho with Texas charm,” comes hot on the heels of her split from Johnson.

In September 2024, she told People, "There's a rock and roll western vibe that runs through the pieces of this collection. It is a celebration of how different forms of artistic expressions are woven together."

The mom-of-three also shared how fashion ties into her “self-expression."

"Creativity is absolutely interrelated with fashion for me," Simpson said. "I find that what I am wearing helps me evoke a certain sense of self. It is really always inner confidence coming out that is most beautiful in my opinion, but sometimes clothes and shoes can help navigate part of the creative process."

jessica simpson swimwear look following eric johnson split
Source: @jessicasimpson/Instagram

Jessica Simpson launched her apparel collection at Walmart.

Simpson and Johnson announced their breakup on January 13 after 10 years of marriage.

"Eric and I have been living separately navigating a painful situation in our marriage," the singer said in a statement to ET. "Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them. We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way, and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family."⁠

Following the announcement, sources revealed that the couple hadn't been in a good place for some time.

“They have been separated for a while,” one insider told People.

Despite the "painful situation," Simpson has channeled her emotions into her art.

A source told Page Six that she’s been using this challenging time to create her first album in 15 years.

“Jessica has been working on new music for a while, but with everything going on now, she feels it’s the perfect time to go full force with it,” the insider revealed.

“She’s always journaling, and a few entries have evolved into songs about heartbreak and resilience. It’s been a very creative, albeit heartbreaking, time for her,” they added.

