Jessica Simpson's Fans Take A Double Take As They Think She Looks Like Sister Ashlee In Photo With Nephew Bronx
Jessica Simpson posed with her nephew Bronx for his 14th birthday, but fans almost believed she was Ashlee Simpson!
"Happy 14th Birthday BX!!! I love you SO very much. You are a gift to everyone who is lucky enough know you, love you and be loved by you. Being your Aunt…has been…WILL ALWAYS BE…one of the most precious blessings of my life! Thank you for being YOU! 💚🎉💫 @ashleesimpsonross you are my role model," the "With You" singer, 42, captioned a photo of herself with Bronx, whose parents are Ashlee and Pete Wentz.
"Oh wow I thought you were Ashlee at first," one person wrote, while another said, "I love everything but Ashlee wrote this."
A third person added, "You look like his older sister!"
However, there were some negative comments too, as the blonde babe has had fans worried about her shrinking figure.
One person said, "Jessica looks malnourished or sickly," while another added, "I don’t think I can look at her posts and photos anymore. All they do is make me sad for her and her failing health."
A third asked, "How did you get so thin?!"
As OK! previously reported, the mom-of-three — she shares Maxi Drew, Ace Knute and Birdie Mae with husband Eric Johnson — had her followers in a tizzy when she looked extremely thin in a photo with her mother, Tina Simpson, and Maxi.
"Three Generations of Cozy! Thanks for having us @hsn!" the pop star wrote.
Of course, people couldn't help but be concerned for the star.
One person wrote, "Jessica, are you OK?" while another added, "She looks Shockley thin…… 😢."
The former reality star also shared a video of her daughter's room, but fans were not focused on the furniture — instead, they were worried about her well-being
"Hi, I'm Jessica Simpson and welcome to my daughter Birdie's room, designed by Pottery Barn Kids and a little bit of me," she said. "I was really drawn to the geometric prints and color scheme. This really to me is Birdie's personality. Thank you everyone for checking out the adorable room of Birdie Mae Johnson."
However, the A-lister made a statement, admitting she's just fine. "I needed to be in my studio today because this is where I ground myself and heal," she began. "As much as I have learned to block out destructive noise…people's comments and judgements can still hurt deeply with their incessant nagging 'you will never be good enough.'"
"The most important thing I have learned through the last 5 [years] without alcohol being a guard for escapism, is that I CAN and ALWAYS WILL get through it," she continued. "I am capable of pretty much anything I care enough about to put my mind to. I am present. I am deeply inspired. I am determined. I am honest. I care about other people. After grounding myself just now with my voice and the lyrics across my heart, I feel compassion for the opinionated hate that some people can so effortlessly just blurt out with such intensity on social media or in the media in general. We all have our days of wanting to be, look, do, and feel better. Nobody is alone with that feelin’ that I can promise you."