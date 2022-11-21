Jessica Simpson's Fans Take A Double Take As They Think She Looks Like Sister Ashlee In Photo With Nephew Bronx

Jessica Simpson posed with her nephew Bronx for his 14th birthday, but fans almost believed she was Ashlee Simpson!

"Happy 14th Birthday BX!!! I love you SO very much. You are a gift to everyone who is lucky enough know you, love you and be loved by you. Being your Aunt…has been…WILL ALWAYS BE…one of the most precious blessings of my life! Thank you for being YOU! 💚🎉💫 @ashleesimpsonross you are my role model," the "With You" singer, 42, captioned a photo of herself with Bronx, whose parents are Ashlee and Pete Wentz.

"Oh wow I thought you were Ashlee at first," one person wrote, while another said, "I love everything but Ashlee wrote this."