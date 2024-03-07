Yeehaw! Jessica Simpson's Fans Get a Kick Out of Singer's Photoshoot at Tractor Store: See the Funny Snap
Jessica Simpson's just in a silly mood!
On Wednesday, March 6, the 43-year-old took to Instagram with a funny photo of herself posing on a tractor at a home improvement store — though some may argue her outfit didn't match the vibe.
"JESS DEERE 🚜," Simpson captioned the post, switching the manufacturing company's real name, John Deere, with her own.
In the snap, the "I Wanna Love You Forever" singer pretended to ride the grass-cutting vehicle like a mechanical bull, as she held onto the wheel with one hand and moved her other arm in a circular motion as if she was whipping around a lasso.
For the occasion, Simpson sported black leather pants and a matching furry coat.
The mom-of-three — who shares Maxwell Drew, 11, Ace Knute, 10, and Birdie Mae, 4, with her husband, Eric Johnson — had her blonde locks styled straight and accessorized her look with oversized, red frame sunglasses.
Fans got a kick out of Simpson using a tractor store as inspiration for a candid photo opportunity, and took to the comments section to share their reactions.
"I bet you have never actually mowed your lawn with one of these hahahahaha 😂," one of her followers quipped, as another added, "Simpson Girl JESS DEERE! You rock always!🌹💎🌹."
"@johndeere get this girl some sponsorship😂😂😂," a third fan joked, while a fourth noted, "Hey! I have the same lawn mower and it's my baby! You make it look way better than I do 😂😂😂."
Some haters criticized the "When You Told Me You Loved Me" hitmaker, with one troll complaining, "imagine going to Home Depot and there’s a bleach blonde stick in leather pants having a photo shoot on a tractor. Let the working man have their weekend outlet."
A few admirers of The Dukes of Hazzard star used the recent upload as a place to ask about the state of her marriage to Johnson after she was spotted without her wedding ring in a post shared earlier this month.
Fans remain worried there could be trouble in paradise for the longtime lovers — who tied the knot in 2014 — as Johnson remains in Los Angeles taking care of their kids, while Simpson has been spending half of her time in Nashville working on new music.
Aside from the missing wedding ring, neither Simpson nor Johnson have publicly indicated a potential rift in their marriage.