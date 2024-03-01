Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson 'Know to Still Make Each Other a Priority': 'Couples Counseling Saved Their Marriage'
Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson are still going strong as they approach their 10-year wedding anniversary in July.
According to an insider, the spouses hit a major roadblock in the past, but turning to professional help fixed their issues for good.
“Jessica and Eric say couples counseling has really saved their marriage and taught them invaluable life lessons," the source told a magazine.
"Even when times are tough, they know to still make each other a priority — which is why Eric insisted on [a] Valentine’s Day dinner," the source added.
As OK! reported, the blonde beauty's decision to get sober six years ago also helped the pair stay together.
"She’s totally recalibrated her life from top to bottom. Health, fitness, romance, parenting, work — and it makes her so proud," a source shared with a news outlet.
"Her life has totally changed for the better in so many ways and not just physically," the insider continued. "They used to bicker a lot when she drank. Now they’ve learned to communicate better. Jessica is in touch with her feelings and not hiding behind booze anymore."
The source added that the parents-of-three "cuddle a lot more as opposed to sitting on opposite ends of the couch with a wine glass or tumbler of liquor."
The fashion designer is also in a better mood these days since the family now spends some of their time in Nashville, where the singer is recording new music.
"Being in Nashville, even my kids are like, 'You laugh the whole time. You're so happy,'" the bubbly blonde expressed. "It's because I'm not on guard. I'm with a lot of like-minded people. It's not about the celebrities — it's really about the music and the heart and the conversation."
On the other hand, increasing her workload hasn't been easy for the Dukes of Hazzard actress since she also cares for daughter Maxwell Drew, 11, and Birdie Mae, 4, as well as son Ace Knute, 10.
"Jessica is trying to do it all. It’s been hard but gratifying for her," a separate source shared. "She wants to focus on making music again. She wants to pursue that passion and see where it leads at this stage of her life."
Simpson noted her kids have "never seen" her perform before, which was another motivating factor for her to get back into the studio.
"I have my daughter taking a private plane with North West to go see Katy Perry in Vegas. And inside I’m like, 'She was supposed to see me first.' Then I’m like, 'This is not competitive, Jessica. Let your daughter enjoy Katy Perry.' But there’s moments that make me want to do it — for them to see that color of me," she explained.
Life & Style reported on couples counseling saving the pair's marriage.