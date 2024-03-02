'Is She Still Married?': Jessica Simpson Fans Wonder If She and Eric Johnson Are 'on the Rocks' After She Posts Without Her Wedding Ring
Will Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson be the next celebrity couple to split?
On Friday, March 1, fans of the blonde beauty began to speculate that the couple’s relationship may have hit a rough patch after the pop star shared a series of photos where she wasn’t wearing her wedding ring.
“Orange Crush 🧡,” Simpson captioned the post, which featured the mother-of-three posing in a bright orange dress as she sat with her hands on her lap.
Despite stunning in the skintight gown, followers could not help to notice that she wasn’t wearing the important accessory.
“Wedding ring?” one user asked, while another wondered, “Is she still married?”
A third person claimed, “Apparently, they are on the rocks. I’ve always had a feeling they weren’t going to work out.”
However, another individual pointed out, “I’ve been married 25 years. I rarely if ever wear mine.”
Though Simpson seemed to leave her ring at home, the star has not addressed any rumors about her marriage to Johnson, whom she shares daughters Maxwell Drew, 11, and Birdie Mae, 4, as well as son Ace Knute, 10.
As OK! previously reported, an insider recently revealed how the lovebirds — who tied the knot in 2014 — have turned to professionals in the past to fix issues in their relationship.
“Jessica and Eric say couples counseling has really saved their marriage and taught them invaluable life lessons," the source told Life & Style. "Even when times are tough, they know to still make each other a priority — which is why Eric insisted on [a] Valentine’s Day dinner."
- A Family Affair: Jessica Simpson's Husband & Kids Cheer Her On At Fashion Launch
- 'I’m Pretty Obsessed With Him Still': Jessica Simpson Spills Secret To Long-Lasting Marriage With Eric Johnson
- Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson 'No Longer Bicker' After Singer Got Sober: 'They’ve Learned to Communicate Better'
Simpson’s decision to get sober six years ago also helped the duo stay together.
"She’s totally recalibrated her life from top to bottom. Health, fitness, romance, parenting, work — and it makes her so proud," another insider said of the Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica alum.
"Her life has totally changed for the better in so many ways and not just physically," the insider continued. "They used to bicker a lot when she drank. Now they’ve learned to communicate better. Jessica is in touch with her feelings and not hiding behind booze anymore."
They noted how the former NFL player and the “I Wanna Love You Forever” singer "cuddle a lot more as opposed to sitting on opposite ends of the couch with a wine glass or tumbler of liquor."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Additionally, Simpson has expressed how much happier she’s been since she started recording new music in Nashville.
"Being in Nashville, even my kids are like, 'You laugh the whole time. You're so happy,'" she shared. "It's because I'm not on guard. I'm with a lot of like-minded people. It's not about the celebrities — it's really about the music and the heart and the conversation."