OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > Jessica Simpson
OK LogoCOUPLES

'Is She Still Married?': Jessica Simpson Fans Wonder If She and Eric Johnson Are 'on the Rocks' After She Posts Without Her Wedding Ring

ok split taylor
Source: @jessicasimpson/Instagram
By:

Mar. 2 2024, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Will Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson be the next celebrity couple to split?

On Friday, March 1, fans of the blonde beauty began to speculate that the couple’s relationship may have hit a rough patch after the pop star shared a series of photos where she wasn’t wearing her wedding ring.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @jessicasimpson/Instagram

“Orange Crush 🧡,” Simpson captioned the post, which featured the mother-of-three posing in a bright orange dress as she sat with her hands on her lap.

Despite stunning in the skintight gown, followers could not help to notice that she wasn’t wearing the important accessory.

Article continues below advertisement

“Wedding ring?” one user asked, while another wondered, “Is she still married?”

A third person claimed, “Apparently, they are on the rocks. I’ve always had a feeling they weren’t going to work out.”

Article continues below advertisement
jessica simpson orange
Source: @jessicasimpson/Instagram

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson tied the knot in 2014.

Article continues below advertisement

However, another individual pointed out, “I’ve been married 25 years. I rarely if ever wear mine.”

Though Simpson seemed to leave her ring at home, the star has not addressed any rumors about her marriage to Johnson, whom she shares daughters Maxwell Drew, 11, and Birdie Mae, 4, as well as son Ace Knute, 10.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, an insider recently revealed how the lovebirds — who tied the knot in 2014 — have turned to professionals in the past to fix issues in their relationship.

“Jessica and Eric say couples counseling has really saved their marriage and taught them invaluable life lessons," the source told Life & Style. "Even when times are tough, they know to still make each other a priority — which is why Eric insisted on [a] Valentine’s Day dinner."

Article continues below advertisement
jessica simpson
Source: @jessicasimpson/Instagram

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson share three kids.

MORE ON:
Jessica Simpson
Article continues below advertisement

Simpson’s decision to get sober six years ago also helped the duo stay together.

"She’s totally recalibrated her life from top to bottom. Health, fitness, romance, parenting, work — and it makes her so proud," another insider said of the Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica alum.

Article continues below advertisement
jessica simpson orange
Source: @jessicasimpson/Instagram

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson met at a house party.

Article continues below advertisement

"Her life has totally changed for the better in so many ways and not just physically," the insider continued. "They used to bicker a lot when she drank. Now they’ve learned to communicate better. Jessica is in touch with her feelings and not hiding behind booze anymore."

They noted how the former NFL player and the “I Wanna Love You Forever” singer "cuddle a lot more as opposed to sitting on opposite ends of the couch with a wine glass or tumbler of liquor."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Additionally, Simpson has expressed how much happier she’s been since she started recording new music in Nashville.

"Being in Nashville, even my kids are like, 'You laugh the whole time. You're so happy,'" she shared. "It's because I'm not on guard. I'm with a lot of like-minded people. It's not about the celebrities — it's really about the music and the heart and the conversation."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.