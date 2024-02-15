OK Magazine
Jessica Simpson Fans Compare Her to Barbie as She Stuns in Sparkly Pink Mini Dress for Valentine's Day: Photos

jessica simpson pink
Source: @jessicasimpson/Instagram
By:

Feb. 15 2024, Published 1:19 p.m. ET

Jessica Simpson or Margot Robbie?

On Thursday, February 15, the singer posted a series of photos to honor the loved-up holiday in a sparkly pink mini dress, with many noting she was baring a resemblance to everyone's favorite blonde: Barbie!

jessica simpson pink
Source: @jessicasimpson/Instagram

Jessica Simpson is a mother-of-three.

The mother-of-three, who captioned the upload “💋,” posed with a mirror behind her in the festive outfit, which also included a pink fur coat and big silver heart shaped earrings.

Fans loved the 42-year-old's snaps and gushed over her beauty in the comments section.

Wow!!! Barbie 💗💋,” one user raved, while another said, “Wow 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 beautiful.”

“That’s hot,” a third person shared, while a fourth noted, “Girl you are back at your game ~ love the pink 💖 not a fan of the nails ~ your legs are hard core holy moly girlllllll.”

jessica simpson pink
Source: @jessicasimpson/Instagram

Jessica Simpson is married to Eric Johnson.

A fifth individual wrote, “Supermodel, actress, mother and fashion icon. Beautiful as always,” as one more person stated, “Absolutely stunning!!!! Beyond gorgeous!!!!!”

Others took to the comments section to discuss Simpson’s upcoming music.

“Can’t wait for the album queen!!! ✨💘✨💞✨💋,” one fan penned, while a second said, “Omg 😳 Queen!!! May we have another pop album PLEASE?!?! 🙏.”

“Pop album is coming! This is giving me 'A Public Affair' vibes! Can't wait queen ❤️❤️❤️,” a third supporter shared.

jessica simpson red dress
Source: @jessicasimpson/Instagram

Jessica Simpson is a fashion designer.

While the former reality TV star had nothing but positive comments on this post, another recent upload had her six million followers wondering if she changed her appearance.

The photos featured Simpson in a gorgeous red gown, which she wore to the Jam for Janie Grammy Awards Viewing Party at the Hollywood Palladium on February 4.

“Souls Are Catchin’ Fire 🔥 new lyric tease 🔥,” she captioned the image with excitement — however, many users accused the star of having had a plastic surgery procedure.

“And who is it? Where is Jessica Simpson?” one person questioned, while another added, “Same facial expression, always frozen…”

jessica simpson red dress
Source: @jessicasimpson/Instagram

Jessica Simpson is planning to release new music.

“She doesn't even seem the same. Like her spirit/who she is just isn't even coming through at all anymore. It's like she's a vacant Barbie doll. Where's the real Jess?” another critic penned, as a fourth individual stated, “New face? Why? She changed her classic nose. So sad.”

Others compared the celeb to the Kardashians, who have sparked countless surgery speculations in the past.

Source: OK!

“She's been Kardashianized 😢,” one user said, while another wrote, “Another Khloé look-alike. They all must have the same Dr.”

