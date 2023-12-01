Jessica Simpson Stops Traffic in Red Leather Trench Coat During Trip to NYC: Photos
The world is Jessica Simpson's runway!
On Thursday, November 30, the singer turned heads as she exited her hotel in New York City, where she was in town for the Footwear News Achievement Awards.
The star, 43, looked stunning in a bright red leather trench coat that belted at the waist. Simpson also carried a red heart-shaped purse and accessorized with black sunglasses and several pieces of jewelry.
The mom-of-three's long blonde locks had a slight wave to them, and she sported a swipe of peach-toned lip gloss to complete the fashionable look.
It was just one night earlier that the Dukes of Hazzard actress was honored with the Icon Award at the 37th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards.
"I’ve been trying to wrap my soul around understanding an icon, and I think an icon is just somebody that was born with a purpose and the determination to fulfill that purpose no matter what you need," she shared in her acceptance speech.
"I want to thank our design team…you guys are shaking the world feel so damn comfortable and sexy," the "Take My Breather Away" crooner continued of those who work on The Jessica Simpson Collection. "So thank you so much for letting me give people a little bit of confidence when they walk out the doors."
"I said thanks a lot, but I do want to say that [I hope] God blesses all of ya’ll’s steps and each and every decision you make, from here on out. It’s a powerful one," she concluded. "It’s worth making. Even if it’s a small one — it might change your life."
The blonde beauty's mother, Tina Simpson, took a moment to gush over her daughter's accomplishments before presenting her with the award on stage.
"It’s just so amazing just to watch her grow and to see who she is today as a mother-of-three, as someone who is here to inspire others, who wants to be able to help people to attain goals to be able to believe in themselves," she said. "She wants to help people to find their purpose and their passion. And truthfully that’s what the shoes have been all about."
Jessica highlighted the fun night on Instagram by writing, "Never give up because great things take time. 18 years strong, proud of us @jessicasimpsonstyle ✨."
As OK! reported, the reality show alum is also in the midst of working on new music in Nashville, Tenn., for the first time in years.
However, since she and husband Eric Johnson are based in Los Angeles, she's had to spend some time away from him and their three kids.
"I'm back and forth a lot so now they know what it’s like to miss me and I feel very loved," she told a news outlet of the new dynamic. "They helped me find a house [in Nashville], we all moved there, they picked their rooms, that type of stuff, but they’re in school so I have two weeks [in Nashville], two weeks home."