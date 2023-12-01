Jessica Simpson Stops Traffic in Red Leather Trench Coat During Trip to NYC: Photos

On Thursday, November 30, the singer turned heads as she exited her hotel in New York City, where she was in town for the Footwear News Achievement Awards.

The mom-of-three's long blonde locks had a slight wave to them, and she sported a swipe of peach-toned lip gloss to complete the fashionable look.

The star, 43, looked stunning in a bright red leather trench coat that belted at the waist. Simpson also carried a red heart-shaped purse and accessorized with black sunglasses and several pieces of jewelry.

"I’ve been trying to wrap my soul around understanding an icon, and I think an icon is just somebody that was born with a purpose and the determination to fulfill that purpose no matter what you need," she shared in her acceptance speech.

It was just one night earlier that the Dukes of Hazzard actress was honored with the Icon Award at the 37th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards.

"I want to thank our design team…you guys are shaking the world feel so damn comfortable and sexy," the "Take My Breather Away" crooner continued of those who work on The Jessica Simpson Collection. "So thank you so much for letting me give people a little bit of confidence when they walk out the doors."

"I said thanks a lot, but I do want to say that [I hope] God blesses all of ya’ll’s steps and each and every decision you make, from here on out. It’s a powerful one," she concluded. "It’s worth making. Even if it’s a small one — it might change your life."