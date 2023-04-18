Jessie James Decker Reveals Whether Or Not She & Husband Eric Want More Kids
Coming clean! Jessie James Decker revealed whether or not she and husband Eric are looking to expand their brood even further.
During an Instagram Q&A session, the country star, 35, was asked if she wanted more kids. "No. We are good with our amazing 3. No plans but Eric's won't get [scissor emoji] so idk."
As OK! previously reported, the Kittenish founder, who shares Forrest Bradley, 5, Eric “Bubby” Thomas II, 7, and Vivianne Rose, 9, with the football star, 36, divulged that her hubby refuses to get a vasectomy.
“I keep asking him, ‘Go make that appointment’ and he won’t. He just won’t do it,” Jessie told Us Weekly. “He says it takes, like, his manhood away from him. So he’s just gonna leave it, I guess.”
“I mean, you know, if it happens, it’s always a blessing. We’re not doing anything to truly prevent that,” she said of she ended up getting pregnant with baby No. 4.
Though the pair have their hands full, the musician shared what they do to make sure they get some alone time without the kids.
“We really try to make it a point [and say], like, ‘Let’s have these moments where we lay in here and we pillow talk each other … and just make sure we give each other that time,’” the "I Still Love You" vocalist stated. “It’s so important. Even early on in the day we’ll be like, ‘Is tonight the night?’ We make sure that we flirt [and] we get each other excited.”
The duo previously got candid about what makes their relationship work.
"We have built a strong foundation of love, trust, and respect. It definitely helps that we have the same beliefs and core values, but we also just love spending time together," the couple exclusively told OK!.
"I love Jessie’s zest for life. She’s the heart and soul of our family," the athlete gushed about his wife.
"I love Eric’s passion and drive and watching him be the best dad to our babies," she added.